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Posts by Akamai

CVE-2025-66373: HTTP Request Smuggling Due to Invalid Chunked Body Size

December 02, 2025Akamai

Learn how Akamai fixed a critical HTTP Request Smuggling vulnerability in our edge servers. No customer action required.

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Internet Connectivity Issues in Russia

November 06, 2025Akamai

Read why Russian government filtering of internet traffic is beyond Akamai’s control.

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In-memory Data Management Caching Tools: A Guide to the Best Options

October 10, 2024Akamai

In-memory data management caching tools store frequently accessed data in memory, which significantly improves performance by reducing how often the database needs to be accessed.

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Push vs. Pull-Based Architecture in GitOps

March 01, 2024Akamai

Learn the pros and cons of push and pull-based architecture when implementing an efficient GitOps strategy.

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Akamai Blog | Actions Akamai Is Taking on Russia and Ukraine

March 07, 2022Akamai

Akamai stands with the people of Ukraine. As the assault on Ukraine continues, we are inspired by the courageous citizens defending their sovereignty.

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Operational Readiness and Response to the Ukraine Crisis

February 24, 2022Akamai

Akamai’s security and network teams use our vast view of internet activity to closely monitor and act upon potential cyber threats, and we are taking appropriate measures to review our defensive posture and ensure the integrity of Akamai systems and the Akamai network.

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CVE-2021-44228 - Zero Day Vulnerability in Apache Log4j that allows remote code execution (RCE)

December 10, 2021Akamai

See how Akamai helped open-source logging library Log4j fight against a critical unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability and reduce customer exposure.

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Akamai Blog | State of the Internet / Security: Year in Review

December 08, 2021Akamai

What a year 2021 has been. Even as the world continues to re-open to various degrees, we’re still feeling the impact from 2020’s move to an almost completely virtual world. Many large companies are shifting to a hybrid model, mixing the ability to work from home with working in the office. Some are even offering their employees the opportunity to work remotely indefinitely. There is no denying that the way we work, bank, play, and relax has been impacted by COVID-19. Shouting “pivot” may have shot into popular culture in the TV show Friends, but it’s a rallying cry that’s been revived in the 2020s by businesses, individuals, and criminals alike.

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Akamai Blog | EAA Client Escalation of Privilege Vulnerability on Windows

October 04, 2021Akamai

This post covers the details of CVE-2021-40683 (CVSS 6.5), the vulnerability impacting the Akamai Enterprise Application Access (EAA) Client running on Windows systems, for which Akamai has provided a patch to its customers.

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Akamai Blog | Akamai Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Web Application and API Protection

September 22, 2021Akamai

This week, Gartner released its new 2021 Magic Quadrant for Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) report, which replaces the Magic Quadrant for Web Application Firewalls (WAF) report, and Akamai has been named a Leader. Akamai was named a Leader in the four previous WAF Magic Quadrants.

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What Is a TCP Three-Way Handshake?

September 21, 2021Akamai

The TCP three-way handshake is one of the critical building blocks of the internet. It facilitates the smooth and consistent flow of information across and among different networks without compromising security.

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Akamai Blog | SAML Implementation Vulnerability Impacting Some Akamai Services

June 01, 2021Akamai

This blog post provides an overview of a vulnerability discovered in Akamai's Enterprise Application Access (EAA) product which has been patched.

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Akamai Blog | Krakow Internship

February 09, 2021Akamai

The beginning of a new year is a time to look back and reflect on the previous one. December 31st is also the end date of our annual Krakow Internship Program.

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Akamai Blog | My Virtual Internship at Akamai

August 10, 2020Akamai

The year is 2020, and the Coronavirus has affected life around the world in so many ways. For me, a third-year engineering student at R.V. Bangalore , I was looking forward to starting my internship at Akamai when the pandemic took hold, and suddenly everything seemed so uncertain.

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Akamai Blog | An Accelerator Program for Early Stage Innovations in Water

March 20, 2020Akamai

Continuing in our commitment to sustainability, Akamai is excited to announce the launch of our accelerator program supporting innovators and building solutions to address India's water challenges.

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From the Beginning: Internships With Akamai

September 27, 2019Akamai

At Akamai, our internships are both unique and meaningful. What do we mean by this? Well, we believe an internship should add real, significant value to an intern's skill-set. So, not only do they get to learn on the job...

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Akamai Blog | HTTP2 Vulnerabilities

August 13, 2019Akamai

On Tuesday, August 13th at 10 AM Pacific Time (1700UTC), Netflix publicly disclosed a series of vulnerabilities found by Jonathan Looney that impact many implementations of the HTTP2 protocol. A vulnerability found by Piotr Sikora of Google was also released...

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Akamai Blog | Protecting your Domain Names: Taking the First Steps

February 07, 2019Akamai

Everyone and everything on the Internet depends on the Domain Name System (DNS) being functional. The DNS has been a common vector for attacks in recent years, and 2019 seems to be no different. Many of these attacks have goals far more sinister than simply taking a company offline or defacing a website; reported attacks include redirecting some or all of an organization's domain to gain access to protected resources, intercept traffic, and even obtain TLS certificates for that domain. Organizations should perform regular DNS reviews and audits. The following guidelines provide a starting point for your review.

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Datacenter Traces

August 06, 2018Akamai

In our research we use actual traces, collected from different production datacenters.

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