What a year 2021 has been. Even as the world continues to re-open to various degrees, we’re still feeling the impact from 2020’s move to an almost completely virtual world. Many large companies are shifting to a hybrid model, mixing the ability to work from home with working in the office. Some are even offering their employees the opportunity to work remotely indefinitely. There is no denying that the way we work, bank, play, and relax has been impacted by COVID-19. Shouting “pivot” may have shot into popular culture in the TV show Friends, but it’s a rallying cry that’s been revived in the 2020s by businesses, individuals, and criminals alike.