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Akamai Edge Delivery Product Marketing

Posts by Akamai Edge Delivery Product Marketing

Render Pages Faster for Optimized Browsing, Part 5 of 5

April 28, 2023Akamai Edge Delivery Product Marketing

Find out what happens once the browser has downloaded usable assets and it's time to display something on-screen.

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Deliver Faster Downloads for Better Browsing, Part 4 of 5

February 24, 2023Akamai Edge Delivery Product Marketing

Web browsers read HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code as well as video, images, and SVG files, then use that data to build and render a web page.

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Beyond CWV: 11 More Performance Metrics to Monitor, Part 3 of 5

January 26, 2023Akamai Edge Delivery Product Marketing

Learn the differences between synthetic tests and real user monitoring, and discover 11 web performance metrics beyond the Core Web Vitals — and how to use them.

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Boost Your Page Load Times with Performance Engineering, Part 1 of 5

December 20, 2022Akamai Edge Delivery Product Marketing

Get up to speed with web performance, the Core Web Vitals, and other metrics to increase your revenue and rank your page higher on Google.

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