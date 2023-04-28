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Find out what happens once the browser has downloaded usable assets and it's time to display something on-screen.
Web browsers read HTML, CSS, and JavaScript code as well as video, images, and SVG files, then use that data to build and render a web page.
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Get up to speed with web performance, the Core Web Vitals, and other metrics to increase your revenue and rank your page higher on Google.