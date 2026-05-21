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Akamai Security Research

Posts by Akamai Security Research

CVE-2026-9082: Mitigating a Critical SQL Injection Vulnerability in Drupal

May 21, 2026Akamai Security Research

Learn how the complex Drupal SQLi vulnerability (CVE-2026-9082) exploits PostgreSQL environments and its data theft risks — and how to ensure you’re protected.

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What You Should Know About BreakingWAF

December 10, 2024Akamai Security Research

BreakingWAF is not a vulnerability stemming from WAF solutions — it is a misconfiguration vulnerability that can be addressed during customer onboarding.

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CVE-2022-30216 - Authentication coercion of the Windows “Server” service

August 13, 2022Akamai Security Research

In this blog, see how an off-by-one error could lead to domain controller access in Microsoft Server Service.

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