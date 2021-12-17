Continuing with our research into CVE-2021-44228, Akamai has previously written about what the vulnerability is and given recommendations on how to go beyond patching for extra protection. Across the Akamai network, we see traffic from 1.3 billion unique devices daily, with record traffic of 182 Tbps. The threat research team has been investigating this traffic to gain deeper insights into how this vulnerability is being exploited. We want to share more technical findings and what they mean for threat hunters. Here are some implications for defenders and threat hunters to consider