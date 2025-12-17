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Cheryl Chiodi

Posts by Cheryl Chiodi

Peak Season Isn’t a Season. It’s the World You Operate In.

December 17, 2025Cheryl Chiodi

Peak season isn’t seasonal anymore. Learn why modern surges stem from security risks, not traffic, and how Akamai keeps businesses resilient every day.

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Zero Trust Is Revolutionizing API Security in Financial Services

July 02, 2024Cheryl Chiodi

Learn how a Zero Trust approach transforms API security in financial services by ensuring innovation, efficiency, and customer trust amid evolving cyberthreats.

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How Effectively Are You Deploying Segmentation to Mitigate Cyberattack Risks?

May 07, 2024Cheryl Chiodi,  Susan McReynolds,  Helder Ferrão,  and Carley Thornell

Akamai recently completed a major analysis of survey data from global security pros to uncover industry and regional trends in the state of segmentation.

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Cyber Strategy: Don’t Focus on Prevention — Master Resilience

March 14, 2024Cheryl Chiodi

For financial institutions, effective security postures must go beyond a robust defense to focus on their ability to be resilient in the face of challenges.

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Insights from Survey of Financial Services Cyber Leaders in Asia-Pacific

December 19, 2023Cheryl Chiodi

Get the latest insights into the cybersecurity challenges faced by financial services cyber leaders in the Asia-Pacific region.

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3 Ways for Financial Institutions to Fight Account Takeover Fraud

June 29, 2023Cheryl Chiodi

Account takeover (ATO) fraud and other malicious cyberattacks can be devastating for financial institutions. Here are three ways to fight ATO fraud.

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