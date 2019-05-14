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Igor Livshitz

Posts by Igor Livshitz

Containers vs Virtual Machines – Your Cheat Sheet to Know the Differences

May 14, 2019Igor Livshitz

Containers vs virtual machines is an ongoing debate in many IT shops around the world. Learn what makes each unique, their common use cases, and how to keep both secure.

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5 Docker Security Best Practices to Avoid Breaches | Akamai

March 20, 2019Igor Livshitz

Like with any technology, Docker too has its security concerns. Learn the Docker security best practices that will help keep your infrastructure and applications secure.

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