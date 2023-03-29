Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Kamil Jarosz

Posts by Kamil Jarosz

The Most Common Combosquatting Keyword Is “Support”

March 29, 2023Kamil Jarosz and Stijn Tilborghs

Combosquatting is today’s biggest cybersquatting threat. We analyzed global DNS traffic and internal malicious domain lists to find the 50 most used keywords.

Read blog