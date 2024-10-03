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Philip McGuinness

Senior Technical Solutions Architect

Philip McGuinness is a Senior Technical Solutions Architect at Akamai Technologies.

Posts by Philip McGuinness

Cutting Latency, Not Security

October 03, 2024Philip McGuinness

Content Security Policy (CSP) is a security feature implemented in browsers to protect websites and web applications from attacks.

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