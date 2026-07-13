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Background

Reuben Koh

Director of Security Technology & Strategy

Reuben Koh is a Director of Security Technology and Strategy at Akamai. He provides deep thought leadership and advice to help clients align security strategies with their core business initiatives and digital transformation processes. 

He also works with Fortune 1000 enterprises and business partners across the Asia-Pacific region by providing cybersecurity guidance and expertise, especially in domains such as web security,  Zero Trust, SASE, XDR, network security, and security operations.  

With close to 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, Reuben previously held prominent leadership roles with industry leaders such as Symantec, CA Technologies, VMware, and Cisco Systems. Reuben also holds various industry certifications such as CISSP, CISA, CISM, and  ITIL.

Posts by Reuben Koh

Beyond Cloud Uptime: API Security and AI Resilience for 2026

July 13, 2026Reuben Koh,  Vineeth Varughese,  and Jay Jenkins

Discover why pure cloud uptime is no longer enough in 2026. Learn how to protect your enterprise against surging API attacks and machine identity sprawl.

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Why Asia’s Public Sector Is Rethinking Cyber Resilience

January 22, 2026Reuben Koh

Asia’s public sector faces a rising number of cyberthreats from AI, DDoS, and supply chain risk. Learn why cyber resilience is now essential for governments.

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Study Reveals API Security Gaps in Asia-Pacific Compliance Programs

June 26, 2025Reuben Koh

How often do businesses in Asia-Pacific face costly fines, internal stress, and reputational damage from API security incidents? Read the survey results.

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How to Defend Against Digital Cyberthreats This Holiday Season

December 15, 2023Reuben Koh

The holiday season should be a time of celebration — not cyberattacks. Learn how to stay safe from online shopping cyberthreats.

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