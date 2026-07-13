Reuben Koh is a Director of Security Technology and Strategy at Akamai. He provides deep thought leadership and advice to help clients align security strategies with their core business initiatives and digital transformation processes.

He also works with Fortune 1000 enterprises and business partners across the Asia-Pacific region by providing cybersecurity guidance and expertise, especially in domains such as web security, Zero Trust, SASE, XDR, network security, and security operations.

With close to 20 years of experience in cybersecurity, Reuben previously held prominent leadership roles with industry leaders such as Symantec, CA Technologies, VMware, and Cisco Systems. Reuben also holds various industry certifications such as CISSP, CISA, CISM, and ITIL.