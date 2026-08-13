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The Great Cloud Reset: India spotlight

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What does it mean for companies in India that a centralized cloud of the past cannot support how applications are being built now and will be built in the future? In this spotlight based on a new Forrester study commissioned by Akamai, you can see how IT leaders are evolving their multicloud strategy to prioritize cloud-first architecture and distribute apps and workloads across clouds.

Among the priorities identified by IT leaders in India as "important" or "critical":

  • A flexible architecture that includes the edge (86%)
  • Application modernization (85%)
  • Matching workloads with the right cloud (85%)

Download the India spotlight from The Great Cloud Reset today.

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