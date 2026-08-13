The Great Cloud Reset: India spotlight

What does it mean for companies in India that a centralized cloud of the past cannot support how applications are being built now and will be built in the future? In this spotlight based on a new Forrester study commissioned by Akamai, you can see how IT leaders are evolving their multicloud strategy to prioritize cloud-first architecture and distribute apps and workloads across clouds.



Among the priorities identified by IT leaders in India as "important" or "critical":

A flexible architecture that includes the edge (86%)

Application modernization (85%)

Matching workloads with the right cloud (85%)



Download the India spotlight from The Great Cloud Reset today.

