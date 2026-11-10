[00:00–00:06] Future shift from experimentation to production: Jon Alexander previews that coming developments will see organizations moving AI initiatives out of experimental lab environments and directly into production.



[00:06–00:10] Title sequence: An animated graphic card introduces the session topic, From AI Experimentation to Production.



[00:10–00:47] Current enterprise adoption models and hybrid approaches: Alexander notes that most enterprises remain in an experimentation phase or split their strategy between accessing foundation models via APIs and deploying smaller, specialized models on private infrastructure to manage costs and fine-tune performance.



[00:47–01:14] Crossing the chasm to enterprise production: Alexander identifies key enterprise requirements for production scaling, including performance, reliability, and data protection, describing the transition from lab experimentation to production as a significant chasm to cross.



[01:14–01:34] Platform capabilities and runtime infrastructure: Alexander outlines Akamai’s focus on providing secure runtime execution environments, robust monitoring, and protective infrastructure to support autonomous agents at scale.



[01:34–01:40] Akamai Cloud outro: An animated closing sequence displays the Akamai Cloud logo.