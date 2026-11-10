[00:00–00:07] Reimagining web architecture: Matt Butcher explains that the modern industry is constructing an entirely new way of experiencing the web compared with how it was originally designed and built.



[00:07–00:10] Title sequence: An animated graphic sequence introduces the topic, The Future of the Web.



[00:10–00:33] Emergence of fundamental architectural questions: Butcher shares a memorable question received from an attendee at AGNTCon regarding what the future of the web will look like for Akamai, highlighting that developers must deeply consider this shift over the coming year.



[00:33–00:50] Rethinking applications, user experience, and branding: Butcher details how the transition necessitates re-evaluating core concepts, including the structural shape of applications, the design of user experiences, and corporate branding when autonomous agents become the primary interface.



[00:50–01:08] Making content and services accessible to AI consumers: Butcher discusses the immediate imperative to discover what agents are capable of and ensure that proprietary content, value, and SaaS applications are tailored for AI as the end audience.



[01:08–01:30] Rising bot traffic and industry transformation: Butcher notes that Akamai has tracked a continuous surge in bot and agent network traffic, indicating that autonomous agents are set to become the dominant medium through which people experience the web.



[01:30–01:36] Akamai Cloud outro: An animated closing graphic displays the Akamai Cloud logo.

