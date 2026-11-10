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How to Reduce AI Inference Costs Without Sacrificing Performance

Model choice, latency, and runtime efficiency shape AI inference costs. Jon Alexander explains the trade-offs.

Timestamped summary

Timestamped summary

[00:00–00:08] Architectural pitfalls and runaway expenses: Jon Alexander explains that unoptimized application architecture can turn AI deployment into an expensive proposition where costs outpace business value.

[00:08–00:12] Title sequence: An animated title card displays the session topic, Reducing AI Inference Costs.

[00:12–00:31] Starting with frontier-level models: Alexander explains that developers building new applications generally start with top-tier frontier models to test functionality and prove the concept before making compromises.

[00:31–00:58] Post-validation metrics and cost management: Alexander details how teams subsequently refine performance around time to first token, token latency, accuracy, and guardrails, noting that controlling costs becomes a primary priority.

[00:58–01:17] Model sizing and runtime efficiency: Alexander discusses driving cost savings by selecting appropriate model scales, contrasting trillion-parameter with billion-parameter architectures, and streamlining runtime environments.

[01:17–01:39] Agent interaction patterns and systemic efficiency: Alexander observes that the specific ways an agent interfaces with a model exert an outsized impact on output quality, system accuracy, and operational expenses.

[01:39–01:46] Akamai Cloud outro: An animated closing graphic displays the Akamai Cloud logo.

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