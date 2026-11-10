[00:00–00:06] Introduction to headline GPU pricing: Jon Alexander notes that advertised headline price points, such as per-hour GPU costs, fail to reveal the complete picture of what is actually being purchased.



[00:06–00:09] Title card presentation: The title graphic Why GPU Pricing Doesn’t Tell the Full Story appears on screen.



[00:09–00:16] Scarcity and market conversations: Matt Butcher mentions that scarcity has been a recurring theme across discussions and asks if the same trend was observed.



[00:16–00:40] Differences between providers and customer challenges: Alexander discusses how identical GPU models, like a B300, differ fundamentally across providers and recalls conversations with a German robotics customer exploring the market.



[00:40–00:55] Operational considerations, SLAs, and RMA policies: Alexander highlights critical vendor differences regarding service-level agreements (SLAs), sparing policies, and RMA turnaround times, warning that inadequate policies could leave a customer offline for weeks.



[00:55–01:41] Hidden payment terms and invoice processing challenges: Alexander recounts the friction caused by stringent payment terms, such as net-four-day requirements, contrasted against enterprise reality where internal processing takes at least seven days.



[01:41–01:58] Lowest-cost GPU offerings versus full cloud environments: Danielle Cook asks about the contrast between cheap bare-minimum GPU pricing and fully supported cloud infrastructure.



[01:58–02:41] Raw metal versus fully managed cloud services: Alexander defines low-cost “raw metal” infrastructure, explaining that while it offers basic compute, it places the entire burden of monitoring, tooling, management, and operational SLAs onto the customer.



[02:41–02:48] Akamai Cloud outro: An animated closing graphic displays the Akamai Cloud logo.