Akamai Inference Cloud

Turn trained models into real-time intelligence that performs securely at global scale.

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Inference is the future of AI

Training teaches AI to think; inference puts it to work. It’s how models become applications that reason, respond, and act in real time. With Akamai Inference Cloud, AI runs closer to users for lower latency, predictable performance, and global reach.

Why Akamai Inference Cloud?

Akamai offers a hardened, globally distributed cloud built for the AI era, combining GPU inference, edge traffic control, and AI-aware security.

Read why we built for the agentic web.

How it works

Build a unified AI stack — from models and data to execution and security — with edge-native routing and observability.

  1. Edge intake and policy
  2. AI-aware traffic management routes each request at the edge, applying LLM-specific rate limits, quotas, and semantic caching where appropriate.

  3. Optional model-aware protections (Firewall for AI) evaluate prompts to mitigate injection, jailbreak attempts, and abusive patterns before hitting your model.

  4. Secure, low-latency routing

  5. Traffic is directed to the closest suitable GPU region using Akamai’s distributed edge network and global traffic management for predictable performance.

  6. High-performance inference

  7. Inference runs on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs with NVIDIA BlueField DPUs, optimized for TTFT and TPS.

  8. Choose your runtime: vLLM, KServe, NVIDIA NIMs, NVIDIA NeMo, or your preferred framework.

  9. Data and memory services at the edge

  10. Access vector databases for RAG, tiered memory (GDDR7/DRAM/NVMe), and low-latency object/block storage to serve context and tools in real time.

  11. Streamed responses and acceleration

  12. Stream tokens to clients with CDN acceleration and optional semantic caching for repeat queries.

  13. Observability and controls

  14. Unified logs and metrics feed into your stack via low-latency data streams for real-time insight, cost control, and SLO tracking.

What you can build

Platform capabilities

Build

Protect

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Integrations and compatibility

Performance highlights

Use cases

Frequently asked questions

How is Akamai Inference Cloud different from traditional GPU hosting?

It’s purpose-built for inference at the edge. Compute, networking, and security run together on a distributed platform so you can operationalize AI globally with predictable latency, integrated defenses, and controls designed for LLMs and agents — not just raw GPUs.

Who is it for?

How does the edge reduce latency?

Requests are processed closer to users. Akamai’s edge routes each session to the best GPU region and applies AI-aware traffic controls, delivering faster, more consistent responses than centralized inference.

What GPUs and specs are available?

Clusters with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, BlueField-3 DPUs, up to 128 vCPUs, 1,472 GB DRAM, and 8,192 GB NVMe per node. Additional storage tiers and vector databases are available for context-heavy workloads.

What tools and integrations are supported?

Deploy with App Platform and LKE using vLLM, KServe, NVIDIA NIMs, and NeMo. Bring your own models or use OpenAI-compatible APIs, vector databases, and your preferred observability stack.

How do I secure models, data, and APIs?

Enforce model-aware policies (Firewall for AI), WAAP and API protections (App & API Protector, API Security), bot mitigation, and network segmentation. Apply identity, access, and data controls at the edge to protect sensitive information.

How do I get started?

Resources

Get started

Book your AI consultation today

AI is moving from the lab to production. Whether you’re optimizing inference, scaling models, or reducing latency, we’ll help you bring AI to life at the edge.

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