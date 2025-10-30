Benchmarking NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell on Akamai Cloud

To assess NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 GPUs on Akamai Cloud we used the Llama-3.3-Nemotron-Super-49B-v1.5, an LLM that is a derivative of Meta Llama-3.3-70B-Instruct (aka the reference model). It is a reasoning model that is post-trained for reasoning, human chat preferences, and agentic tasks, such as RAG and tool calling.

We used two NVIDIA inference microservices (NIM) profiles for the same model to compare precision modes and understand their impact on performance and efficiency. The profiles — tensorrt_llm-rtx6000_blackwell_sv-fp8-tp1-pp1-throughput-2bb5 and tensorrt_llm-rtx6000_blackwell_sv-nvfp4-tp1-pp1-throughput-2bb5 — are identical except for the precision setting.

The first uses FP8 (8-bit floating point) precision, while the second uses NVIDIA’s FP4 (4-bit floating point). NVIDIA’s FP4 version (NVFP4) is supported directly in NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

By running both, we aimed to observe how reducing numerical precision affects throughput, and latency. NVFP4 delivers major performance and efficiency gains with less than 1% accuracy loss, enabling faster, lower power inference at scale, while FP8 provides higher numerical accuracy. Comparing the two helps determine the best trade-off between speed, efficiency, and inference fidelity for real-world workloads.

We ran tests on NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs located in Akamai Cloud LAX data center. To compare, we used the NVIDIA H100 GPUs using the NVIDIA LaunchPad environment.