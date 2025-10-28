Enabling AI Everywhere with Akamai Inference Cloud

Every technological revolution begins with a moment of centralization. In the early days, factories huddled along rivers, drawn by the irresistible pull of water power. Electrical grids transformed entire economies, funneling energy into a handful of industrial hubs. The film industry followed a similar path, channeling vast sums of capital into marquee studios and their tightly controlled distribution networks. Even content and security started off centralized.

Yet, in every case, each of these systems eventually shifted toward decentralization: