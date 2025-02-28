Stop evolving attacks with smarter security
Most WAFs struggle to keep pace with evolving threats, leaving applications and APIs vulnerable to zero-day attacks, API abuse, and sophisticated DDoS or bot-driven fraud. Many security teams must manually update rules, tune policies, and add third-party tools for protection — slowing response times and increasing false positives.
Akamai Adaptive Security Engine delivers real-time, automated protection across edge, cloud, and hybrid environments. It continuously updates security policies based on global threat intelligence, defending against OWASP Top 10 threats, CVEs, and API exploits. App & API Protector Hybrid extends WAF protections beyond the CDN, securing north-south and east-west traffic for a unified security posture.