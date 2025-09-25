X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Eliminate risk in your network with industry-leading microsegmentation

Watch video (2:11)

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Eliminate risk in your network with industry-leading microsegmentation

Watch video (2:11)
Request demo
This graph shows how network segmentation reduces attack risks. Before: all connections open. After: fewer, controlled, and secure links.

Stop lateral movement with granular controls

Protect critical assets across your entire environment with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, the simplest, fastest, most intuitive way to enforce Zero Trust principles.

Easily deploy and manage precise segmentation policies that provide unparalleled visibility while preventing malicious lateral movement in your network.

See product brief

A better way to achieve Zero Trust segmentation

Reduce your attack surface

Reduce risk without the need for costly security hardware with a software-based microsegmentation approach.

Prevent lateral movement

Detect lateral movement and real-time threats across the entire cyberattack kill chain with a single platform.

Secure critical IT assets

Protect critical assets from ransomware by easily enforcing Zero Trust principles across hybrid cloud ecosystems.

How Akamai Guardicore Segmentation works

Map

Sensors, data collectors, and logs map your network for a single visual view of your assets and infrastructure.

Create

Creating security policy is simple with pre-built templates and workflows, and there are no restrictions for allow/deny rules.

Visualize

View real-time or past activity with user- and process-level granularity to quickly detect potential breaches.

Enforce

Policy enforcement is decoupled from the underlying infrastructure to enable easy creation or modification.

Building Resilience Amid a Volatile Threat Landscape

AI-backed ransomware is evolving, with tactics like using DDoS and compliance as extortion tools. Learn to fight back.

Download report

★ ★ ★ ★ ★

“Akamai Guardicore provides templates for policies, which helps to smooth policy creation and maintenance. Guardicore Agent is compatible with various OSes, which brings out a successful segmentation journey.”

IT Associate — Manufacturing1

Read peer review

Product Features

  • Granular microsegmentation capabilities down to individual processes and services 
  • Near-real-time and historical visibility makes forensic analysis easier
  • Broadest platform coverage for both legacy technology and the latest systems

  • Custom threat hunting services provided by Akamai Security Research
  • Flexible asset labeling that integrates with orchestration systems and CMDB  
  • Fast and intuitive policy creation with templates for the most common use cases

  • Threat intelligence and breach detection to reduce incident response time    
  • Osquery-powered insights to detect high-risk platforms and devices in your environment

Customer Stories

LM Mobilidade

Automotive leasing company LM Mobilidade gains visibility into its network and protects against ransomware with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.

Read customer story

U.S. Healthcare Company

Find out how a healthcare company stopped 4,000 cyberattacks in one day using Layer 7 visibility and smart policies with microsegmentation.

Read customer story

Texas School District

Large school district in Texas deploys microsegmentation from Akamai to protect east-west traffic

Read customer story
Microsegmentation Use Cases

Explore the benefits of microsegmentation

Cloud and Container Segmentation

Contain attacks with segmentation for your hybrid cloud deployments

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation allows you to contain attacks on applications and workloads in hybrid cloud and K8s environments, with the same visibility and policy controls provisioned in on-prem environments. Map your assets and flows across environments, virtual machines, servers, and containers, all from a single pane of glass.

Go beyond the data center to secure Azure, AWS, GCP, and other cloud infrastructure with a single view of the cloud and a single, consistent security policy across your hybrid environment. This allows you to identify threats, anomalies, and potential vulnerabilities while quickly applying security controls that adapt to any change in your cloud environment. 

Benefits

  • Automate discovery, and get comprehensive visualization of cloud flows, precise segmentation policies, and network security alerts.
  • Deploy a segmentation solution that works consistently across multiple cloud and K8s deployments, using native enforcement points. 
  • Stop breaches in the cloud by adapting automatic security policies to any change within your cloud environment, avoiding manual updates.

Ransomware

Mitigate ransomware and prevent future attacks

Ransomware, like most malware, relies on lateral movement throughout the network to succeed. Many solutions that claim to protect against ransomware focus their efforts on the perimeter, which is fine until a breach inevitably occurs. Without a proper segmentation solution in place, the scope of the breach can be tremendous. Akamai helps businesses remediate and protect against the effects of ransomware by visualizing all assets that are communicating in your environment, quickly implementing policy to limit communications with the infected assets, and securing ransomware recovery efforts.

Benefits:

  • Instant visibility — Immediately visualize your assets and their communications to investigate the breach and validate containment.
  • Fast time-to-policy — Enforce policy in just a few clicks to contain the spread of ransomware and limit the blast radius of a breach.
  • Prevent lateral movement during recovery — Easily block all incoming connections during recovery to prevent reinfection.

Compliance

Accelerate and validate data compliance initiatives

Many compliance mandates require organizations to segment sensitive or critical data from the rest of their IT infrastructure. Software-based segmentation makes this process easier, but many solutions do not provide comprehensive visibility into the network, making it more challenging and time-consuming to complete these segmentation projects and validate compliance. Akamai helps businesses accelerate and validate data compliance initiatives by providing a single source of truth for what’s communicating within your network and enabling consistent policy enforcement across IT infrastructures. This simplifies identifying assets in scope, segmenting those assets from the rest of your IT environment, and validating your compliance with real-time and historical views.

Benefits:

  • Visualize IT assets in detail — See what’s communicating in your network and easily create labels for all assets subject to compliance mandates.
  • Quickly create segmentation policies — Enforce policy in just a few clicks to segment all in-scope assets, accelerating compliance initiatives.
  • Validate compliance — Leverage real-time and historical views of your network to validate compliance during audits.

Critical Application Ringfencing

Focused protection of the applications you rely on most

Most organizations have a select set of applications that are the lifeblood of their business, from customer-facing web applications to databases containing valuable or sensitive information. Security incidents affecting these types of critical assets can have a significant impact on a company’s business and reputation. Akamai helps security teams give critical applications the security focus they require by providing a visual map of how they work, making it easy to ringfence them with precise segmentation policies, and protectively detecting targeted attacks.

Benefits:

  • Visualize critical applications in detail — Understand how critical applications work and communicate, so you can protect them effectively.
  • Create granular ringfencing policies — Tightly control how applications function and isolate them to the greatest extent possible.
  • Detect and respond to attacks quickly — Employ multiple complementary techniques to detect and mitigate attacks against critical assets.

Zero Trust Segmentation

Discover application dependencies to reduce attack surface, secure critical applications, and ensure compliance

A solid foundation for workload protection and compliance is the granular isolation and segmentation of your network applications and their components. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation enables deep application dependencies mapping and policy enforcement, ensuring an ongoing management process of your microsegmentation policy. It delivers one of the industry’s most complete and flexible solutions for microsegmentation, featuring the following key attributes:

  • Wide coverage
  • Deep visibility
  • Intuitive workflow
  • Granular policies

Benefits:

  • Visibility of your environment through application discovery and dependency mapping to understand the distinction between what should and should not be trusted.
  • Enforce Zero Trust principles with policies that are quick to design, test, and deploy.
  • Track and monitor your network with threat intelligence, alerting, and more.

Zero Trust for Connected Devices

Secure your IoT/OT devices at scale

Securing IoT and OT devices has traditionally been a challenge for most organizations. With Akamai Guardicore Segmentation, organizations are now able to reduce their attack surface and enforce Zero Trust policies on devices that can’t run host-based security software. Major features include:

  • Continuous device discovery 
  • Integrated device fingerprinting
  • Deep visibility
  • Agentless Zero Trust segmentation
  • Roaming device awareness

Benefits:

  • Discover, visualize, and map all IoT and OT systems alongside your IT infrastructure in a single view.
  • Identify and segment high-value systems to protect them from the spread of breaches. No third-party security tool is needed. 
  • Assign every device its own fingerprint to ensure that appropriate security policies are applied.
  • Prevent and contain ransomware and other malware attacks by applying least-privilege segmentation policies to the network before an attack occurs.

Bring on-prem segmentation
power to the cloud

Segment across cloud environments, virtual machines, servers, and containers using a one-map, one-policy engine.

Read solution brief

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

It is available either in the cloud or on-premises, enabling you to easily implement your network segmentation strategy into your current architecture.

Yes, you can run your firewalls in parallel with Akamai’s microsegmentation solution. However, Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a more granular and flexible network segmentation solution that should enable you to remove most of your firewalls, especially your internal ones. Many clients run them in parallel for a short period of time until they are comfortable with the new policy enforcement.

It includes both agent-based and agentless options. This flexibility ensures that security and segmentation can be enforced across a wide range of environments. Deploying agents is recommended for achieving maximum visibility and control over network traffic and activities. Agentless is ideal for in-cloud PaaS, IoT, and OT environments.

Policy creation is fast and easy. Using AI, our microsegmentation solution suggests policies through intuitive templates and workflows, and allows you to customize them based on your own business needs.

It is a stand-alone microsegmentation product that protects east-west traffic and enforces one of the core principles of Zero Trust, as defined by both Forrester® and Gartner®. Forrester states that “Microsegmentation Is Essential For Zero Trust Private Networks” in its 2022 Forrester New Wave™.

Akamai provides managed threat hunting services through Akamai Hunt, which finds and remediates the most evasive network security risks in your environment. It is led by security experts from Akamai’s threat intelligence and analytics teams — and utilizes the data gathered from the Akamai Guardicore Segmentation solution — to search for threats in your network, find and virtually patch vulnerabilities, and harden your infrastructure.

Resources

Guardicore vs. Traditional Microsegmentation Solutions

Truly effective visibility means being able, at any given moment, to know what each workload is doing with full context.

Read buyer guide

Breaking the Ransomware Kill Chain: Five Steps to Block Lateral Movement

This infographic is a visualization of the ransomware kill chain and how to stop the spread.

Read infographic

Visualize and Secure Kubernetes with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Securing Kubernetes clusters needs to be done natively, while also letting you see communication flows across deployments.

Read solution brief
Tools Infection Monkey

Infection Monkey

Try our free, open-source adversary emulation platform. Unleash the Monkey to continuously assess gaps in your network.

Free download
A person with black glass is shown with their face lit by the light of a computer screen

Stop attacks from spreading with microsegmentation

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation gives you better visibility to control and stop the spread. 

Get real-time visibility and powerful control against lateral movement. See how Akamai Guardicore Segmentation helps you protect your network and stay ahead of attacks. Request your demo today.

Schedule your demo in two easy steps:

  1. Submit the form
  2. Book a time with our team

Thanks for your request!

An Akamai expert will reach out soon.

1GARTNER® is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS™  is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.