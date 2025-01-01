Akamai API Security for Global Enterprises

Protect every API — from legacy to GenAI — with continuous discovery, testing, analytics, and response. Akamai API Security is platform‑agnostic and built for large, distributed environments with multiple clouds, CDNs, gateways, and both north–south and east–west traffic.

What you can do

Read the product brief

How it works

Watch a 12‑minute product demo

Analytics and visibility

Akamai provides real‑time operational and security analytics for APIs and adjacent applications:

AI and LLM security

Proof points

Independent validation: KuppingerCole names Akamai a Leader across Overall, Product, Innovation, and Market, citing flexible hybrid deployment, LLM/GenAI API discovery, and a massive‑scale global edge platform. Get the analyst report

Selecting a solution: Akamai in context

The following guidance is tailored for global enterprises with hybrid, multi‑cloud, and multi‑CDN footprints.

Akamai vs. Traceable for API security and discovery

Akamai vs. Salt Security for API security and discovery

Akamai vs. Cloudflare for API security and discovery

Tip: For a third‑party view of API security and management vendors, review KuppingerCole’s evaluation. Access the report

How threat research powers Akamai security

Akamai’s Security Intelligence Group and ongoing State of the Internet research feed product detections, ML models, and signatures across API Security, WAAP, bot mitigation, and DDoS protections. Insights from active attack telemetry on the world’s most distributed edge network are operationalized into:

Frequently asked

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Additional learning for your team: - Understand API fundamentals. How do APIs work? - Deepen testing practices. What is API penetration testing? - Strengthen supply‑chain hygiene. What is Software Composition Analysis (SCA)?