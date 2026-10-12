Build an edge-accelerated LLM chatbot

Connect the edge application to the Ollama endpoint and protect its cache-management API.

Install the Spin CLI, Node.js, and the aka plugin before continuing.

Install or update the Akamai Functions plugin:

spin plugins update

spin plugins install aka

The application uses two deployment variables:

ollama_url connects the application to the GPU-hosted Ollama API.

connects the application to the GPU-hosted Ollama API. secret_sauce protects the endpoint used to clear the response cache.

Generate a strong random value for secret_sauce. Requests to the cache-management endpoint must provide this value through the X-SecretSauce HTTP header.

Do not commit tokens, secrets, or production endpoint credentials to the repository.