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Background

Leadership

Leading the Evolution of the Global Edge

Discover how our leadership and our solutions work in tandem to power and protect life online.

Executive team

Our management team includes world-class scientists and experienced internet professionals.

Meet our executive team

Board of directors

The vision and expertise of our directors help us maintain our competitive edge as an industry leader.

Meet our board of directors

Operating Committee

Meet the leaders driving our strategic vision, global operations, and innovation.

Meet our operating committee

Engage with the edge

Corporate responsibility

Learn more about Akamai’s corporate responsibility initiatives, including the Akamai Foundation, Sustainability, and Supplier Diversity.

Explore our impact

Akamai newsroom

Get the latest Akamai news and access to media resources, read our most recent blog posts, and connect with us on social media.

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Events

Join Akamai at some of the leading conferences and events throughout the year. You’ll learn about our latest media, content, and application delivery offerings, and hear from some of Akamai’s industry leaders.

Explore upcoming events

Contacts

Media relations
Investor relations
Media resources
Support

Others

Ethics and compliance
Corporate responsibility
Infrastructure for innovation