Inclusion and diversity
For us, inclusion means respecting each other, valuing our differences, and fostering growth. Diversity harnesses unique skills and backgrounds so that, together, we can take on and solve global challenges.
Through the employee lens: What makes Akamai an inclusive and diverse place?
Track our progress
We are committed to keeping Akamai an incredible workplace, where our global employees are engaged and excited. We demonstrate our dedication by regularly providing transparency into our worldwide employee data.
Engagement
For us, workforce engagement is all about unlocking the creativity and resilience of all of our employees. As an employee-first company, we seek to provide enhancing experiences for all of our workforce and stakeholders.
Employee resource groups (ERGs)
Employee resource groups, or ERGs, are voluntary, employee-led groups with the shared mission of fostering a connected workplace. All employees are welcome to join ERGs. Presently, Akamai proudly hosts eight global ERGs, collectively representing more than 2,200 members.
Awards and recognition for our work
Organizations around the world recognize our commitment to our employees. These awards inspire us in our work to build a workplace that welcomes and celebrates the different skills and backgrounds of our amazing employees.
- Supporting Family Caregiving 2025
U.S. News & World Report
- Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion 2025
Newsweek & Plant-A Insights Group
- America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2025 Newsweek and Statista
- Excellence in DE&I 2025
RippleMatch
- Best Workplaces for Women 2025
Poland Great Places to Work
- Employers for Diversity 2024
Forbes America’s Best
- Gender Equality Index 2023
Bloomberg
- Great Place to work in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging 2023
GPTW India
Let’s connect to grow your career
Local ID&E reports
Akamai is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, reflected in local initiatives such as local pay gap analyses that promote transparency and continuous progress.