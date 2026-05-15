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Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement

We’re working to reshape the world with our commitment to positive change.

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Why we call it inclusion, diversity, and engagement

We lead with inclusion in everything we do — it’s the foundation of our global team. As a core value, it strengthens diverse backgrounds, styles, and perspectives while driving engagement toward our goals. At Akamai, every voice is heard, and everyone belongs. Our differences and shared vision make us stronger and more connected to customers, partners, and communities.

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Inclusion and diversity

For us, inclusion means respecting each other, valuing our differences, and fostering growth. Diversity harnesses unique skills and backgrounds so that, together, we can take on and solve global challenges.

Inclusive hiring

We use inclusive job descriptions and include interview panels. Our programs nurture a wide range of STEM groups and grow talent.

Corporate responsibility

We strive to operate in alignment with our core values of accountability, community, and trust, to create a positive impact.

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Pay reports

We carry out regular employee pay gap reports and pay equity analyses that look at gender on a global basis, and cover race and gender in the U.S.

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Track our progress

We are committed to keeping Akamai an incredible workplace, where our global employees are engaged and excited. We demonstrate our dedication by regularly providing transparency into our worldwide employee data.

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Gender Representation Global graph

Engagement

For us, workforce engagement is all about unlocking the creativity and resilience of all of our employees. As an employee-first company, we seek to provide enhancing experiences for all of our workforce and stakeholders.

Engagement Programs

Employee programs

Akamai’s employee programs foster high engagement. From local to global, they promote active participation — empowering all employees — for personal growth, stronger connections, and community engagement.

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Employee resource groups (ERGs)

Employee resource groups, or ERGs, are voluntary, employee-led groups with the shared mission of fostering a connected workplace. All employees are welcome to join ERGs. Presently, Akamai proudly hosts eight global ERGs, collectively representing more than 2,200 members.

Asian and Pacific Islander Circle (APIC)

Celebrates and honors Asian and Pacific Islander heritage, promoting a safe and inclusive space.

IndUS

Unifies South Asian employees, enhancing recruitment, assimilation, and cultural development.

In Reach logo

In Reach

Focuses on employees with physical disabilities and/or mental health conditions, and their allies.

Military Veterans

Highlights the diverse and valuable contributions of veterans and military families.

Akamai ERG Ohana logo

Ohana

Empowers Akamai’s racially diverse talent, with ties to Black, Hispanic, and Latinx backgrounds.

ERG Out at Akamai logo

Out@Akamai

Provides support, resources, and a safe space for LGBTQIA+ employees and allies.

Parents@akamai logo

Parents@Akamai

Supports caregivers, nurturing career growth and addressing working parenthood challenges.

Akamai ERG Global Womens Forum

Women’s Forum

Fosters awareness; shares challenges, advice, and education; and advances women’s careers.

Awards and recognition for our work

Organizations around the world recognize our commitment to our employees. These awards inspire us in our work to build a workplace that welcomes and celebrates the different skills and backgrounds of our amazing employees.

  • Supporting Family Caregiving 2025
    U.S. News & World Report
  • Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion 2025
    Newsweek & Plant-A Insights Group
  • America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2025 Newsweek and Statista
  • Excellence in DE&I 2025
    RippleMatch
  • Best Workplaces for Women 2025
    Poland Great Places to Work
  • Employers for Diversity 2024
    Forbes America’s Best
  • Gender Equality Index 2023
    Bloomberg
  • Great Place to work in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging 2023
    GPTW India

Let’s connect to grow your career

Join our talent community

Stay in touch with our global talent team for updates on new roles, events, and more.

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Meet us on social

Join our social communities to discover more about the life and people of Akamai.

LinkedIn
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Watch our stories

Hear from colleagues around the world about what makes working at Akamai so rewarding.

YouTube

Local ID&E reports

Akamai is committed to fostering an inclusive workplace, reflected in local initiatives such as local pay gap analyses that promote transparency and continuous progress.

Brazil

Biannual pay equity data published in Brazil.

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Ireland

Annual gender pay gap data reported in Ireland.

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Israel

Annual gender pay gap data reported in Israel.

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