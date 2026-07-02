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Akamai Infrastructure for Innovation

Unlock agility, performance, and scale — and build boldly

Infrastructure for Innovation

Infrastructure for Innovation

At Akamai, we believe innovation requires more than good ideas — it requires a foundation you can trust. Our “Infrastructure for Innovation” is a unified, global platform designed to give companies the confidence and technical flexibility to experiment, scale, and evolve quickly.

Unified platform components and benefits

This platform combines compute, networking, security, and delivery. Akamai’s integrated cloud, edge, and security portfolio works together to remove architectural friction, accelerate time to market, and enable transformative use cases across all industries.

Infrastructure for Innovation
Infrastructure for Innovation

Unified platform components and benefits

This platform combines compute, networking, security, and delivery. Akamai’s integrated cloud, edge, and security portfolio works together to remove architectural friction, accelerate time to market, and enable transformative use cases across all industries.

The elements of Infrastructure for Innovation

Global footprint

A globally distributed cloud and edge footprint ensures end-to-end performance and reliability for real-time or mission-critical applications.

Integrated security

With integrated security and compliance, secure-by-default infrastructure removes barriers to launch and growth.

Scalable resources

Scalable compute and storage — from VMs to containers to edge delivery — so you only pay for what you use.

Developer agility

Flexible APIs and modern developer tools enable rapid iteration and seamless integration.

Customer stories

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Ecommerce growth at scale

A global ecommerce platform leveraged Akamai Cloud to scale cost‑effectively while supporting thousands of online sellers worldwide.

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Modernizing legacy infrastructure

A large manufacturing firm used Akamai Guardicore Segmentation to standardize security controls across global sites, halt lateral attacks, and enable secure distributed operations.

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Secure remote work and access

A SaaS company adopted Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise to protect remote workforce access, giving them visibility and control over network security from any location.

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Delivering global media and content

With Akamai, a plant‑imaging start-up was able to store, manage, and deliver rich data globally — enabling its customers to access services from anywhere with performance and reliability.

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Explore our portfolio

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Cloud computing

Build powerful applications with flexible and affordable full-stack compute services.

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Security

Secure your applications and data at every touchpoint, without compromising performance.

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Content delivery

Flawlessly deliver apps and experiences closer to your customers, wherever they connect.

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