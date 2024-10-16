Akamai App & API Protector is a holistic web application and API protection (WAAP) solution that delivers intelligent, end-to-end protection against a wide range of multi-vector attacks. With automatic API discovery, adaptive detections, built-in bot mitigation, and continuous self-tuning, Akamai’s WAAP solution secures sites, apps, APIs, and infrastructure from the most dangerous cyberattacks.

The challenges of protecting web applications and APIs

Web applications are constantly evolving and becoming more complex, creating new application security challenges for organizations. Modern web applications and microservices increasingly rely on APIs for nearly every interaction, expanding the attack surface with new potential entry points for hackers. The number of known software vulnerabilities now exceeds 180,000, and thousands more are discovered each year.

As the application attack surface expands, cybercriminals have responded with increasingly sophisticated multi-vector attacks. Often using automated bots, botnets, and vulnerability scanners, attackers can successfully break into IT environments and take over user accounts to steal data, transfer funds to fraudulent accounts, disrupt business operations, and launch crippling cyberattacks.

In response, security teams have adopted web application and API protection solutions to mitigate these DDoS and API-based attacks. However, many of these technologies rely on traditional web application firewalls (WAFs), which must be constantly tuned as applications change, threats evolve, and updates become available. Manual tuning requires a great deal of time and effort from skilled operators, often making these WAF solutions essentially unscalable. As a result, WAF security controls and policies can quickly become outdated, resulting in a deluge of alerts that overwhelm security teams and make it impossible to differentiate false positives from actual attacks. As alert fatigue sets in, security teams that are unable to tune rules effectively may pull their protections out of line to avoid disrupting the business and impacting users.

In this environment, managing web applications and API protection requires more powerful functionality and automated solutions that can increase security while minimizing management tasks. That’s where Akamai’s WAAP technology can help.