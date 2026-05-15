Akamai’s Code of Ethics embodies our Core Values — Customer First, One Akamai, Innovation, Urgency & Persistence, Integrity & Trust, Inclusion, and Giving Back — and we expect every employee, director, contractor, supplier, and partner to live up to these values and comply with the Code, Akamai’s policies, and applicable laws and regulations.
Global Ethics & Compliance at Akamai
Global Ethics & Compliance is a Legal Department function that advises internal stakeholders and oversees procedures designed to ensure that Akamai pursues its commercial objectives and continued growth the right way.
Our procedures are integrated in various business processes across the organization, with a primary focus on ethical conduct, anti-bribery, conflicts of interest, antitrust and sanctions. Compliance with other requirements such as Information Security and Data Privacy are overseen by other teams within Akamai.
Building a Culture of Compliance
Every Akamai employee is required to complete mandatory annual Code of Ethics training and certify their commitment to comply with our Code. Global Ethics & Compliance provides a wide range of additional live training, guidance, and other resources to address questions and concerns.
A steadfast commitment to ethical business conduct by our executives, business leaders, and managers underscores Akamai’s Culture of Compliance.
Accountability
Global Ethics & Compliance conducts internal and third-party independent assessments to help ensure that its procedures remain effective. Our policies and procedures are periodically updated to address emerging issues.
We also conduct independent internal investigations and collaborate with Akamai’s Human Resources Department on corrective and disciplinary actions when required.
Transparency
Akamai’s Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer provides quarterly updates to the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.
Speaking Up
Akamai employees and stakeholders are encouraged to speak up, ask questions, and raise concerns. We utilize an independently hosted 24-hour online and telephone Ethics Hotline, and our employees have numerous avenues for raising concerns — through their managers, Human Resources Business Partners, our General Counsel and Legal Department, and our Internal Audit team.