Global Ethics & Compliance is a Legal Department function that advises internal stakeholders and oversees procedures designed to ensure that Akamai pursues its commercial objectives and continued growth the right way.



Our procedures are integrated in various business processes across the organization, with a primary focus on ethical conduct, anti-bribery, conflicts of interest, antitrust and sanctions. Compliance with other requirements such as Information Security and Data Privacy are overseen by other teams within Akamai.