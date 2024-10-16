Akamai has long been a global leader in solutions that help businesses develop and run applications while keeping experiences closer to users. Today, Akamai is a cybersecurity powerhouse as well. Our comprehensive platform provides the tools our customers need to address their biggest threats through a multilayered approach to cybersecurity risk defense. The unique breadth of our offerings is important to customers who want the most effective capabilities while working with fewer vendors.

Akamai cybersecurity framework solutions are highly differentiated and have been recognized as best-in-class technologies to protect enterprise websites, applications, data, access, and other critical assets.

Our solutions include: