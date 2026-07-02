EMEA Legal Notices

Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U.



In accordance with the provisions of Law 34 / 2.002, of July 11, on Services of the Information Society and Electronic Commerce, it is reported:

Company name: Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U.

Registered office: Paseo de la Castellana 91, 3rd floor, 28046 Madrid, Spain

Contact e-mail address: corporate-emea@akamai.com

Contact phone: +34-917933243

CIF: B84595628

Company registered in the Madrid Mercantile Registry, Volume 22,270, Book 0, Folio No. 117, Section 8, Page M-397520, Inscription 1

The activity of Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U. is not subject to any administrative authorization.

The Company is not currently adhered to any of the codes regulated in article 18 of Spanish Law 34/2002.