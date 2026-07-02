EMEA Legal Notices

Regional Entity Details and Contact Directory
The list below is organized alphabetically by country. Select the specific nation where you or your
organization are conducting business with Akamai.
Countries
Belgium
Akamai Technologies Belgium SRL
Registered address: Rond-Point Schuman 6/5, 1040 Brussels
Company number: 0535.839.579
VAT number: BE535.839.579
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Czech Republic
Akamai Technologies s.r.o.
Identification no.: 24142344
Registered address: Karla Engliše 3208/5, 150 00 Praha
Information about the entry in the Commercial Register: The Company is registered in the Commercial Register
maintained by the Municipal Court in Prague, File C 182522 Amount of the registered capital: CZK 200,000
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Denmark
Akamai Technologies Denmark ApS
Registered address: Ordnung Kampmannsgade 2, 1604 Copenhagen V, Denmark
Commercial Registration Number (CVR): 36026650
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
France
Akamai Technologies SARL
Akamai Technologies SARL with capital of 1 943 102,45 €
RCS Paris B 429 429 269
TVA FR 70429429269
Registered address: 69 Boulevard Haussmann, Bâtiment Mathurins, 75008 Paris, France
Telephone: +33-156696200
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Publication director: Gerald Deck
The site was developed and is hosted by: Akamai Technologies, Inc. 145 Broadway Cambridge, Massachusetts 02142
USA +1 877 325 2624
Germany
Akamai Technologies GmbH
Registered address: Parkring 22, D-85748 Garching
Company headquarters: Garching
Register court: Munich District Court
Share capital of EUR: 25.000,00
Commercial Registration Number: HRB 129886
VAT ID: DE 206360295
TAX ID: 143/112/20307
Managing Directors: David Matthew McDonald Aitken, Justyna Kalina Jankowska
Telephone (general): +49-89940060
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Ireland
Akamai Technologies Ireland Limited
Registered address: Hume Street House, 3-8 Hume Street, Dublin 2, D02 C624 Ireland
Registered in the Companies Registration Office (CRO) under the company number: 390724
Tax ID: 6410724I
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Akamai Ireland Unlimited Company
Registered address: 25 North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, D01 H104
Registered in the Companies Registration Office (CRO) under the company number: 677109
Tax ID: 3704420CH
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Isarel
Akamai Technologies Israel Ltd
Registered address: 8 Totseret HaArets St., Tel Aviv 6744130, Israel
Company Registration Number: 514082999
VAT ID: 514082999
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Italy
Akamai Technologies S.R.L.
Registered address: Foro Buonaparte 70, 20121 Milano (MI), Italy
Fully subscribed and paid-up share capital: €10,000
REA number: MI -1877384
VAT and Tax ID: IT06216380961
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Luxembourg
Akamai Technologies Luxembourg S.à r.l.
Registered address: 26, Boulevard de Kockelscheuer
L-1821 Luxembourg
Company Registration Number: B 195902
Amount of the registered capital: US$1,000,000
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Netherlands
Akamai International B.V.
Registered address: Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Registered by: The Chamber of Commerce for Amsterdam, Netherlands
Registration number: 34159661
VAT number: NL 8100.63. 311.B01
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Akamai Technologies Netherlands B.V.
Registered address: Grote Bickersstraat 74, 1013 KS Amsterdam, Netherlands
Registered by: The Chamber of Commerce for Amsterdam, Netherlands
Registration number: 34153909
VAT number: NL 810086700B01
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Poland
Akamai Technologies Poland sp. z.o.o.
Registered office: ul. Opolska 100, 31-323 Kraków
Registration Court: District Court of Kraków – Śródmieście in Kraków, XI Business Division of the National Court Register
KRS number: 0000384002
Share capital: PLN 40 000
NIP: 1132832376
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Spain
Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U.
In accordance with the provisions of Law 34 / 2.002, of July 11, on Services of the Information Society and Electronic Commerce, it is reported:
Company name: Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U.
Registered office: Paseo de la Castellana 91, 3rd floor, 28046 Madrid, Spain
Contact e-mail address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Contact phone: +34-917933243
CIF: B84595628
Company registered in the Madrid Mercantile Registry, Volume 22,270, Book 0, Folio No. 117, Section 8, Page M-397520, Inscription 1
The activity of Akamai Technologies Spain S.L.U. is not subject to any administrative authorization.
The Company is not currently adhered to any of the codes regulated in article 18 of Spanish Law 34/2002.
Sweden
Akamai Technologies AB
Registered address: Malmskillnadsgatan 44a, 111 57 Stockholm, Sweden
Company Registration Number: 556754-5214
VAT ID: SE556754521401
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Switzerland
Akamai Technologies International AG
Registered office: Grafenauweg 8, Zug CH-6300, Switzerland
Company Registration Number: CHE-115.356.067
VAT ID: CHE-115.356.067 MWST
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
Turkey
Akamai Teknoloji Hizmetleri Limited Şirketi
Registered office: Maslak Mahallesi Eski Büyükdere Cad. Koç Kaya As Plaza Apt. No: 1/1, Sarıyer/İstanbul
Company Registration Number: 870873
Share capital: TL 210,000.00
Tax ID: 0120317431
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
United Arab Emirates
Akamai Technologies Limited (Dubai Branch)
Registered address: Arenco Tower Al Safouh 2 Unit No. 1704,
17th Floor Makani No. 1428776320
PO Box 74597
Dubai United Arab Emirates
Tax ID (TRN): 100334224100003
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com
United Kingdom
Akamai Technologies Limited
Registered address: 7 Air St, 2nd Floor, Soho, London W1B 5AD, United Kingdom
Company Registration Number:
03921701
VAT ID: 745091237
Contact email address: corporate-emea@akamai.com