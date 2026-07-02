Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Content Delivery Network (CDN) Solutions

You create extraordinary digital experiences. Trust the agility and scale of Akamai to help you flawlessly deliver them.

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App and API performance

Attract customers with fast, engaging app and API performance, enhanced by robust data and automation.

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Media delivery

Consistently deliver amazing streaming experiences to the largest audiences, on any device.

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