Manage Cookie Preferences

Cookies on Akamai.com

A cookie is a small block of data that a website – when visited by a user – asks your browser to store on your device in order to remember information about you, such as your language preference or login information. Those cookies are set by us and called first-party cookies. We also use third-party cookies – which are cookies from a domain different than the domain of the website you are visiting – for our advertising and marketing efforts.

You can manage your preferences for storing first- and third-party cookies on your device from Akamai.com to remember registration details, collect statistics to enhance the usability, analyze site usage, customise content delivered to you and assist in our marketing efforts by clicking on "Cookie Settings" link below.

You can set your browser to block all cookies or alert you in case cookies are placed. Please note that Akamai.com uses client-side cookies to record your preference. In case you clear your browser cookies or switch browsers, your cookie preference will not persist. Hence, we recommend to visit Akamai.com in all the browsers that you use, in order to have your cookie choices being reflected across all browsers.

Cookie List

Cookies on Akamai.com are categorised into different types. Read on for more details on each of these categories and cookies being set under each category.

Strictly Necessary Cookies

These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms.

Performance Cookies

These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. The cookies may be set by us or third party providers. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance.

Functional Cookies

These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalization. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then the enhanced functionality and personalization will not be available to you but only the basic functionalities.

Targeting Cookies

These cookies are set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising, adverts will be shown to you, nevertheless.

Social Media Cookies

These cookies are set through our site by a range of third party social media services that we have added to the site to enable you to share our content with your friends and networks. These cookies are capable of tracking your browser across other sites and building up a profile of your interests. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. If you do not allow these cookies you may not be able to use or see the social media sharing tools.

