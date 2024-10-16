Manage Cookie Preferences

Cookie List



Cookies on Akamai.com are categorised into different types. Read on for more details on each of these categories and cookies being set under each category.

Strictly Necessary Cookies



These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms.

Cookie Subgroup Cookies Cookies used www.akamai.com ApplicationGatewayAffinity First Party akamai.com -tld-IhQJ0wbEdH8Zpylse209g , _abck , bm_sv ,

ak_bmsc , bm_sz , AKA_A2 , test First Party

Performance Cookies

These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. The cookies may be set by us or third party providers. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance.

Functional Cookies

These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalization. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then the enhanced functionality and personalization will not be available to you but only the basic functionalities.

Cookie Subgroup Cookies Cookies used akamai.com language , akaas_as1 ,

TEST_AMCV_COOKIE_WRITE , bm_sz , mbox First Party www.akamai.com _gd_svisitor , _gd_visitor , _gd_session , Hm_ck_xxxxx First Party

Targeting Cookies

These cookies are set through our site by our advertising partners. They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant adverts on other sites. They are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising, adverts will be shown to you, nevertheless.

Cookie Subgroup Cookies Cookies used akamai.com adcloud , AMCV_ , _gcl_aw , _gcl_au , at_check ,

_mkto_trk , _fbp , _gclxxxx First Party www.akamai.com seerid , seerses , Hm_lpvt_ , Hm_lvt_ , driftt_aid ,

6s-domain , drift_campaign_refresh , drift_aid First Party adnxs.com uuid2 Third Party app-abm.marketo.com __cf_bm Third Party linkedin.com bcookie, lidc, UserMatchHistory,

AnalyticsSyncHistory, li_gc, li_sugr Third Party www.linkedin.com bscookie Third Party dpm.demdex.net dpm Third Party googleadservices.com GCL_AW_P Third Party doubleclick.net IDE, test_cookie Third Party hm.baidu.com HMACCOUNT Third Party lytics.io seerid Third Party everesttech.net everest_session_v2, everest_g_v2 Third Party www.akamai.com _an_uid Third Party akamai.com _rdt_uuid Third Party www.facebook.com Third Party demdex.net demdex Third Party t.co muc_ads Third Party 6sc.co 6suuid Third Party amazon-adsystem.com ad-id, ad-privacy Third Party



Social Media Cookies

These cookies are set through our site by a range of third party social media services that we have added to the site to enable you to share our content with your friends and networks. These cookies are capable of tracking your browser across other sites and building up a profile of your interests. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. If you do not allow these cookies you may not be able to use or see the social media sharing tools.