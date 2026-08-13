What Is API Security?

When it comes to internal APIs, it really depends on what you mean by “internal.” We frequently hear people referring to APIs exposed over the internet to their own organization’s web and mobile applications as “internal APIs.” While the documentation for these APIs may indeed be accessible only by company employees and contractors, hackers have become very adept at analyzing apps and reverse engineering the APIs serving them via app disassembly toolkits and proxies such as Burp Suite.

However, if by “internal APIs” you mean east-west APIs that cannot be accessed from outside the organization, then the main threat is reduced to insider threat.

Protect your internal APIs (in the former sense of the word) and your business-to-business (B2B) APIs as you would most APIs: Start by securing your secure software development lifecycle (SSDLC), continue by ensuring authenticated and authorized access; manage quotas, rate limits, and spike arrests; and protect against known signatures with WAFs/WAAPs.

For B2B APIs, due to the sensitive and often bulk nature of the transactions, consider adding — if possible — strict authentication mechanisms such as mTLS.

For both, we recommend you employ behavioral analytics, especially if you have many entities involved, which may make the process of distinguishing between legitimate and illegitimate behavior difficult.

For example:

How do you know if the API credentials of a specific user have been compromised?

How would you know if your invoicing API is being abused by a partner enumerating through invoice numbers to steal account data?

Protection of B2B APIs and internal APIs requires business context that cannot be gained by analyzing technical elements like IP addresses and API tokens alone. Using AI and behavioral analytics to gain visibility into business-relevant entities is the only way to understand and manage B2B API and internal API risk effectively. Business context and historical benchmarks for normal use of APIs by specific entities like your users or partners — or even business process entities (invoice, payment, order, etc.) — make it possible to see anomalies that would otherwise go undetected.