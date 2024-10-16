Media Resources

©2025 Akamai Technologies
The Akamai logo represents our brand. The logo consists of two basic elements: the blue wavelike symbol and the word “Akamai” (known as the wordmark). This is a legally protected trademark of Akamai Technologies, Inc. The proportion and arrangement of the Wave symbol and wordmark have been specifically determined and should be used exactly as provided. The wordmark should never appear without the wave symbol.Please read our brand guide for more information.
If you are a non-press third party (such as a vendor, customer, or partner) requesting permission to use the Akamai logo, trademarks, or other brand features, please follow the Brand Permission Request process.
