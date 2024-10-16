X
Dark background with blue code overlay

Media Resources

Akamai logo

The Akamai logo represents our brand. The logo consists of two basic elements: the blue wavelike symbol and the word “Akamai” (known as the wordmark). This is a legally protected trademark of Akamai Technologies, Inc. The proportion and arrangement of the Wave symbol and wordmark have been specifically determined and should be used exactly as provided. The wordmark should never appear without the wave symbol.Please read our brand guide for more information.

If you are a non-press third party (such as a vendor, customer, or partner) requesting permission to use the Akamai logo, trademarks, or other brand features, please follow the Brand Permission Request process.

Download logo
Download brand guide

Leadership Headshots

Akamai executive team

Executive team

View and download from bio pages
Board room chairs

Board of directors

View and download from bio pages

Videos

Woman with Bow and Arrow

Why Akamai: Strength of Platform

Download now
Experience the edge

About Akamai: Experience the Edge

Download now
Akamai Network Operations Command Center

Network Operations Command Center

Download now
Ari Weil inside Akamai's Network Operations Command Center

Network Operations Command Center tour

Download now
Arial view of the top of the Akamai headquarters building in Cambridge, MA

Akamai headquarters

Download now
Looping Akamai Logo Animation

Looping logo animation

Download now

Corporate Images

Inside Akamai's Network Operations Command Center

Network Operations Command Center

Download now
Akamai Web Application Attacks Globe Data Visualization

Globe images

Download now
Akamai headquarters

Akamai headquarters

Download now
Akamai Co-Founder Danny Lewin

Akamai Co-Founder Danny Lewin

Download now

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

Akamai is committed to operating in ways that reflect our core values of trust, integrity, inclusion, and respect.

Learn more

Internet Data Visualizations

Check out Akamai Internet Station, your source for global network traffic and security data from the world’s largest edge platform.

View now

Investor Relations

Akamai is doing big things to grow our portfolio of cybersecurity, edge compute, and content delivery solutions.

Learn more

