What Is Cloud Computing?

The cloud is a vast network of computer servers located around the world, along with the data, content, applications, databases, and other computing resources that reside on these servers. Cloud computing is made possible by virtualization, a technology that allows one physical server to run multiple “virtual” computers (also known as virtual machines, or VMs). Virtualization makes it possible to pool the resources from many different physical servers — even servers located in different geographic areas — and make them available to customers or users as a single, highly scalable service.

By making the use of physical hardware more efficient and allowing one physical machine to serve many different needs and organizations, cloud computing reduces the cost of managing and accessing computing resources.