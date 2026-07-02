Contact Us

Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Under Attack?

Our security experts are here for you 24/7. Get emergency DDoS help.

Get help

Speak to the Sales team

Want to discuss the right solutions for you? Or get a demo? Talk with a sales rep one on one.

Contact sales

Get Support 24/7

Need help with your Akamai product? Reach out, and our technical experts will help resolve any issues.

Contact support

Locations worldwide

Our headquarters are in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States — with operations around the world.

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Locations worldwide

Our headquarters are in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the United States — with operations around the world.

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Investor relations

Find the right person to answer your questions about Akamai. Access annual reports, stock info, and more.

See contacts

Press and Analysts

Our analyst and public relations teams will help you get the information you need.

See contacts