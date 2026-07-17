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Press Releases

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Press Release

Akamai Research: Commerce Becomes the Epicenter for AI Bot Attacks and Agentic Fraud in 2026

According to the latest Akamai SOTI report, Securing the Agentic Storefront: Attacks on Commerce, an evolution toward agentic commerce and autonomous AI tools has made commerce the world’s most targeted industry by cybercriminals.

Cambridge, MA Jul 15, 2026
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Press Release

Akamai Is Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms

Akamai has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Edge Distribution Platforms.

Cambridge, MA Jul 09, 2026
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Press Release

Defining the Future of AI Security: Akamai Selected as Strategic Security Partner for WWT’s ARMOR Framework

Helping enterprises bridge the gap between AI innovation and security, Akamai today announced its selection as a strategic partner for World Wide Technology’s AI Readiness Model for Operational Resilience.

Cambridge, MA Jul 08, 2026
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Customer Announcements

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Customer Announcement

Miele Relies on Its Partnership with Akamai to Provide a Best-in-Class Ecommerce Experience

Germany — Garching Jun 26, 2025
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Customer Announcement

ITV Partners with Akamai to Power the Launch of Freely, Bringing Free Streaming to UK Audiences

With Akamai's support, ITV is transforming the way UK audiences view free TV.

United Kingdom — London Feb 18, 2025
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Customer Announcement

Key Ukraine Government Organizations Choose Akamai

Akamai continues to support the Ukrainian government in its efforts to safeguard its digital infrastructure.

United Kingdom — London Oct 25, 2024
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Latest Blog Posts

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Security

From Recon to Free Flights: Precision Prompt Attacks on AI Agents

July 17, 2026Guy Amit

Discover how attackers use system recon and tool output spoofing to exploit an AI travel agent via a step-by-step kill chain that scores free flights.

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Security

Using Microsegmentation to Contain Autonomous AI Agents

July 16, 2026Jacob Abrams

Discover why traditional security fails against autonomous AI agents and how machine-speed microsegmentation helps stop tool chaining and lateral movement.

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Security

Smash and Grab at Scale: Agentic AI Is Reshaping the Threat to Commerce

July 15, 2026Kimberly Gomez

The SOTI Security report examines how agentic AI is disrupting commerce security, scaling API abuse, and driving up infrastructure costs.

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