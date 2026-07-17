Akamai Research: Commerce Becomes the Epicenter for AI Bot Attacks and Agentic Fraud in 2026
According to the latest Akamai SOTI report, Securing the Agentic Storefront: Attacks on Commerce, an evolution toward agentic commerce and autonomous AI tools has made commerce the world’s most targeted industry by cybercriminals.
Defining the Future of AI Security: Akamai Selected as Strategic Security Partner for WWT’s ARMOR Framework
Helping enterprises bridge the gap between AI innovation and security, Akamai today announced its selection as a strategic partner for World Wide Technology’s AI Readiness Model for Operational Resilience.
Every day, billions of people connect with their favorite brands to shop online, play games, share ideas, manage money, and so much more. They may not know it, but Akamai is there, powering and protecting life online.