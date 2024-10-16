X
Standard Support product brief

Security Services

Stay ahead of the most sophisticated cyberthreats with help from our industry-recognized experts. Strengthen your security strategy with the right people, processes, and technology.

Assist

Security Optimization Assistance

Expert assistance to optimize and maintain Akamai cloud security solutions.

Guide

Readiness and Response Service

Advisory support and direct access to Akamai’s Security Operations Command Centers.

Manage, Detect, and Respond

Managed Security Service

Security management, monitoring, and mitigation in one fully managed service.

API Protection

API Security Operationalization & Advisory Services

Get secured APIs and enhanced API Security posture with regular security reviews and more.

Optimize

Managed Network Cloud Firewall

Managed service for Akamai Network Cloud Firewall to optimize your firewall protections.

API Monitor and Test

Managed Service for API Performance

Proactive monitoring and testing keeps your APIs available, resilient, and compliant.

API Integrate and Protect

Akamai API Security Services Bundle

An end-to-end services offering to strengthen your API security strategy.

DNS Detect and Respond

Managed Service for Akamai DNS Posture Management

Monitoring, expert guidance, and accountability to maintain compliance.

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation Services

Contact Guardicore Support

Professional Services

Dedicated engineers work with your team to implement what you need and provide your desired level of support.

Learn more

Support Plans

Responsive, expert assistance is available on both a business-hours-only or 24x7x365 basis to support a wide range of needs.

Learn more

Technical Account Manager

A named engineer embedded with your team proactively supports all aspects of your implementation.

Learn more

Training and Certification

Our hands-on training and practical certification prepares your key personnel to maximize the value of your deployment.

Learn more

Edge Services

Deliver seamless digital experiences optimized for a dynamic world with help from our experts and best-in-class technology.

Assist

Plus Service and Support

Expert assistance to adapt rapidly, promote product adoption, and optimize regularly.

Guide

Advanced Service and Support

Advisory expertise and support to close visibility gaps, uncover problems, and optimize.

Manage

Premium Service and Support 3.0

Highest level of service: fastest response time, proactive monitoring, integrated team & more.

Akamai University

Akamai University: Customer Enablement

Expand your Akamai solutions knowledge, learn how to optimize for your environment, and improve your configuration skills via live instruction.

Program Overview

Realize the full potential of your investment in Akamai solutions with instructor-led training.

Training Portfolio

Deepen your understanding of our security, content delivery, and edge compute solutions.

Training Calendar

View the latest training schedule for Akamai University courses.

Additional Services

With unrivaled visibility and 24/7 monitoring, Global Services can help enable superior performance, quality, and availability of your day-to-day services and your most high-profile events.

Broadcast Operations Command Center

Offload broadcast stream management to our media experts, often for better-than-broadcast quality.

Enhanced Support SLA

Unlimited 24/7 support to resolve performance or availability issues with Akamai services.

Event Support

Readiness support for high-profile media events, game releases, and software updates.

Cloud Compute Services

Guiding customers through their Akamai Cloud journey, optimizing operations, delivering tailored solutions, and managing cloud infrastructure.

Enhanced Compute Support

Prioritized support for cloud compute to respond quicker and resolve issues faster.

Enhanced Compute Support with Support Advocacy

Prioritized support and advocacy for cloud compute to resolve issues faster and improve serviceability.

Comprehensive Compute Services

Maximize your cloud compute investment with expert guidance and reliable support for mission-critical workloads.

Akamai Managed Service for Compute

Focus on core business success while Akamai proactively manages your cloud infrastructure.

