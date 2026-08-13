Equal Employment Opportunity Rights

Akamai Technologies is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity Employer that values the strength that diversity brings to the workplace. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against on the basis of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, race/ethnicity, protected veteran status, disability, or other protected group status.

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Accommodations

Akamai will provide reasonable accommodation to individuals with disabilities who need an accommodation to fully participate in the application process. If you would like to request an accommodation, please send an email to careers(at)akamai(dot)com or call +1 (617)274-7165 for assistance in applying. Please note, this email address and phone number are only for job seekers with disabilities requesting an accommodation. Please do not use these to check on the status of your job application.

