Accessibility Statement

Akamai is committed to ensuring digital accessibility for all. We are continually improving the user experience for everyone, and applying the relevant accessibility standards.
Efforts to support accessibility
Akamai takes the following measures to ensure accessibility:
- Accessibility is part of our mission statement
- Accessibility is part of our internal policies
- Continual accessibility training is provided for employees
- Clear accessibility targets and responsibilities exist within the organization
- Formal accessibility quality assurance methods exist within the organization
Conformance status
Current accessibility standard of the site:
WCAG 2.0 level AA
Current content conformance status:
Partially conformant: some parts of the content do not fully conform to the accessibility standard.
Known accessibility issues
Despite our best efforts, users may experience some issues. This is a description of known accessibility issues. Please contact us if you observe an issue that is not listed.
Color Contrast:
Some areas of the site have insufficient color contrast to reach WCAG 2.0 Level AA standards.
Videos:
Some older videos do not have closed captions.
Compatibility with browsers and assistive technology
This site is designed to be compatible with the following browsers:
- Google Chrome
- Safari
- Microsoft Edge
- Mozilla Firefox
Technologies
Accessibility of this site relies on the following technologies to work:
- HTML
- CSS
- Javascript
Assessment methods
Akamai assessed the accessibility of this site using the following method(s):
- Self-evaluation: the site was evaluated internally by the company or organization.
- External evaluation: the site was evaluated by an external entity not involved in the design and development process.
Feedback process
We welcome your feedback on the accessibility of this site. Please contact us via one of the following methods:
- Phone: +1-8774252624
- Email: accessibility@akamai.com
- Contact us
We aim to respond to feedback within 5 business days.
Cloud Manager
The Linode, now Akamai, mission is to accelerate innovation by making cloud computing simple, affordable, and accessible to all. In support of that mission we actively work to ensure our website, including our self-service platform, Cloud Manager, meets the accessibility needs of our users.
Our goal is to provide a user experience that is consistent with the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 (WCAG) Level AA. This includes leveraging common interaction patterns and apply them consistently, using plain language for labels and actions, reviewing interactive elements for sufficient contrast, testing for compatibility with mouse and keyboard navigation and assistive devices, and other recognized peer practices.
We strive to take into consideration the needs of our customers regarding accessibility of our platform. If you find a portion of our services inaccessible to individuals with disabilities, please contact our support team at support@linode.com with your feedback.
Download our Voluntary Product Accessibility Templates (VPATs) in PDF format. A VPAT describes how a product or service addresses U.S. Section 508 guidelines.