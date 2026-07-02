Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Board of Directors

Dr. Tom Leighton headshot

Dr. Tom Leighton

Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

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Janaki Akella headshot

Janaki Akella

Former Digital Transformation Leader, Google

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Sharon Y. Bowen headshot

Sharon Y. Bowen

Former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

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Bas Burger headshot

Bas Burger

CEO, BT International

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Marianne C. Brown headshot

Marianne C. Brown

Former Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Financial Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.

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Daniel R. Hesse headshot

Daniel R. Hesse

Board Chair and Former President and CEO of Sprint Corporation

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Tom Killalea headshot

Tom Killalea

Former Vice President of Technology at Amazon.com

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Madhu Ranganathan headshot

Madhu Ranganathan

Former President and CFO of OpenText

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Jonathan F. Miller headshot

Jonathan F. Miller

CEO of Integrated Media Co.

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