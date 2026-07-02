Board of Directors

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Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Former Digital Transformation Leader, Google
Former commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
CEO, BT International
Former Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Financial Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
Board Chair and Former President and CEO of Sprint Corporation
Former Vice President of Technology at Amazon.com
Former President and CFO of OpenText
CEO of Integrated Media Co.
Strategic vision, powered by experience. Meet the experts steering Akamai’s mission to make life better for billions.