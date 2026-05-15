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About Akamai

We make life better for billions of people, trillions of times a day

Learn how we power and protect life online

Every day, billions of people connect with their favorite brands to shop online, play games, share ideas, manage money, and so much more. They may not know it, but Akamai is there, powering and protecting life online.

For over 25 years, Akamai has been solving the internet’s toughest challenges, working toward our vision of a safer and more connected world.

Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard critical data and applications at every touchpoint. Our full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver superior performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed cloud platform.

Global enterprises across every sector trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.
 

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Learn how we power and protect life online

Every day, billions of people connect with their favorite brands to shop online, play games, share ideas, manage money, and so much more. They may not know it, but Akamai is there, powering and protecting life online.

For over 25 years, Akamai has been solving the internet’s toughest challenges, working toward our vision of a safer and more connected world.

Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard critical data and applications at every touchpoint. Our full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver superior performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed cloud platform.

Global enterprises across every sector trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.
 

Akamai at a Glance

$4.21B

Annual revenue in 2025

11,400+

Employees worldwide

700+

Cities spanned by Akamai

Our global edge network delivers the scale and resilience needed to power and secure digital experiences worldwide.

Globally, Akamai Is Trusted by

  • All top 10 video streaming services
  • 9 of the top 10 telecommunications carriers
  • 7 of the top 10 pharma companies
  • All top 10 video game companies
  • 8 of the top 10 healthcare providers
  • 7 of the top 10 healthcare payers
  • All top 10 brokerages
  • 8 of the top 10 retail companies
  • All 6 U.S. military branches
  • All top 10 banking companies
  • 8 of the top 10 automotive companies
  • 14 of 15 U.S. federal civilian cabinet agencies
  • 8 of the top 10 software companies
  • 8 of the top 10 fintech companies

Meet Akamai’s Leaders

Discover how our leadership and our solutions work in tandem to power and protect life online.  

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View company history

Executive team

Our management team includes world-class scientists and experienced internet professionals.

Meet our executive team

Board of directors

The vision and expertise of our directors help us maintain our competitive edge as an industry leader.

Meet our board of directors

Operating Committee

Meet the leaders driving our strategic vision, global operations, and innovation.

Meet our operating committee

Opportunities are waiting for you

At Akamai, we believe in problem-solving through curiosity and collaboration. Doing business with respect for all people. Diversity of thought, experience, and talent. And empowering every person to contribute and perform at their best level. Join us and bring your biggest ideas — we’re ready.

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Life at Akamai

Great work thrives through collaboration. At Akamai, our shared purpose drives innovation, constantly pushing what’s possible.  

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Inclusion, Diversity, and Engagement

At Akamai, every voice is heard, and everyone belongs. Our differences and shared vision make us stronger and more connected to customers, partners, and communities.

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Akamai Sustainability

Akamai is committed to impactful environmental change. Learn how we are investing in the places where we work, operate, and live.

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Human Rights

Akamai believes that respect for human rights is fundamental to unlocking the potential of the internet and an essential value for the communities in which we operate.

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