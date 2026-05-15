Every day, billions of people connect with their favorite brands to shop online, play games, share ideas, manage money, and so much more. They may not know it, but Akamai is there, powering and protecting life online.

For over 25 years, Akamai has been solving the internet’s toughest challenges, working toward our vision of a safer and more connected world.

Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard critical data and applications at every touchpoint. Our full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver superior performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed cloud platform.

Global enterprises across every sector trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence.

