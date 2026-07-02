We hope to expand the existing programs to other products and offerings in the near future, so be sure to check back regularly.
Learn how to responsibly disclose vulnerabilities to Akamai
At Akamai, we value independent analysis performed by dedicated ethical hackers, academic researchers, and anybody else with the curiosity and desire to help keep Akamai, our customers, and their users safe.
To help you report potential vulnerabilities or any other security-related concerns to Akamai, we encourage you to reach out to us via the means described on this page.
Akamai Vulnerability Reporting
Akamai offers separate invite-only bug bounty programs on the HackerOne platform related to Akamai’s CDN and cloud computing platform.
Resources
Contact the Security Team
For any other security-related questions, or to report potential vulnerabilities outside of the bug bounty programs, please contact our security team via email at security@akamai.com. We will be happy to work with you on resolving them.
If you wish to encrypt your communications, please use the Akamai Security PGP key.
Contact us: security@akamai.com
Security Research Agreement
The Akamai Security Research Agreement (SRA) provides the general framework for how you are permitted to engage in any effort arising from or related to the security of the Akamai ecosystem. By participating in any of Akamai’s programs, you agree to be subject to the SRA.
Abuse Reports
Please complete the form below to report suspected abuse to Akamai.