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Akamai Vulnerability Reporting

Learn how to responsibly disclose vulnerabilities to Akamai

At Akamai, we value independent analysis performed by dedicated ethical hackers, academic researchers, and anybody else with the curiosity and desire to help keep Akamai, our customers, and their users safe.

To help you report potential vulnerabilities or any other security-related concerns to Akamai, we encourage you to reach out to us via the means described on this page.

Akamai Vulnerability Reporting

Akamai offers separate invite-only bug bounty programs on the HackerOne platform related to Akamai’s CDN and cloud computing platform.

CDN reporting

Help identify potential security issues in our content delivery network and earn rewards for qualified bugs.

Visit HackerOne

Cloud computing (formerly Linode)

Report vulnerabilities with cloud computing (formerly Linode) on Akamai Cloud, and earn rewards for qualified bugs.

Visit HackerOne

We hope to expand the existing programs to other products and offerings in the near future, so be sure to check back regularly.

Resources 

Contact the Security Team

For any other security-related questions, or to report potential vulnerabilities outside of the bug bounty programs, please contact our security team via email at security@akamai.com. We will be happy to work with you on resolving them.

If you wish to encrypt your communications, please use the Akamai Security PGP key.

Contact us: security@akamai.com

Security Research Agreement

The Akamai Security Research Agreement (SRA) provides the general framework for how you are permitted to engage in any effort arising from or related to the security of the Akamai ecosystem. By participating in any of Akamai’s programs, you agree to be subject to the SRA.

Read agreement

Abuse Reports

Please complete the form below to report suspected abuse to Akamai.

Report abuse
Contact now: abuse@akamai.com