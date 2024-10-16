X
Learning Glossary

Informational articles and guides to help you learn more about technology topics in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and content delivery.

For education and training specific to Akamai products and solutions, please visit our Learning Hub.

Security

Learn about cybersecurity

Cybersecurity techniques help to protect networks, devices, and data from unauthorized access or criminal use.

Learn about DDoS attacks

A DDoS attack is an attempt to overwhelm a website or online service with traffic from multiple sources to render it unavailable to users.

Learn about microsegmentation

Microsegmentation is an emerging security best practice that offers several advantages over more established approaches like network segmentation and application segmentation.

Learn about Zero Trust

A Zero Trust security model is based on a philosophy that no person or device inside or outside of an organization's network should be granted access to connect to IT systems or services until authenticated and continuously verified.

Learn about web app and API protection

Web app and API protection (WAAP) is security technology that can help to protect web and mobile applications from attack. It can be implemented in a number of ways, including API management, firewalls, web application firewalls, and intrusion detection and prevention systems.

Learn about API security

API is the abbreviation for application programming interface. Just like you would protect your account passwords, it is equally important to protect API access, so that identifiers like API keys and API calls do not get misused.

Learn about bots and botnets

Bots are software programs that carry out automated tasks. Botnets are networks of computers infected with bot software that can be controlled remotely by an attacker.

Learn about compliance frameworks

Compliance and regulatory frameworks are sets of documented guidelines and best practices. Organizations follow these guidelines to meet regulatory requirements, improve processes, strengthen security, and achieve other business objectives (such as becoming a public company, or selling cloud solutions to government agencies).

Learn about DNS

DNS, or the Domain Name System, translates human-readable domain names (for example, www.apple.com) to machine-readable IP addresses (for example, 17.253.207.54).

Learn about multi-factor authentication (MFA)

Multi-factor authentication is an authentication method in which a user is granted access only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of evidence (or factors) to an authentication mechanism.

Learn about cyberattacks

Cyberattacks are attempts to gain unauthorized access to computer systems, steal data, or disrupt services.

Cloud Computing

Learn about cloud computing

Cloud computing services are changing how businesses and public institutions use information technology.

CLOUD COMPUTING

Learn about cloud computing

 

AI

Learn about artificial intelligence

These topics cover essential AI vocabulary, definitions, and terminology to help you understand key concepts in artificial intelligence.

Content Delivery – CDN

Learn about CDNs

Content delivery networks, or CDNs, make online experiences faster and more reliable by delivering content closer to users.

Learn about streaming and media delivery

Demand for streaming media services and media delivery is growing quickly, presenting content providers with new revenue opportunities and new technical challenges as well.

Learn how the internet works

In a series of short video presentations, Robert Blumofe, Akamai Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, explains how the foundation stones of the World Wide Web work. Other related articles of interest are listed here as well.

Learn about website monitoring 

Website monitoring helps proactively track website health and availability for better uptime, higher performance, and an excellent user experience.

Latest Glossary Pages

How does cloud pricing work?

What Is Artificial Intelligence (AI)?

Artificial intelligence (AI) develops systems that perform tasks that typically require human intelligence, driving innovation in the field of computer science.
What Is Generative AI?

Generative AI is a fast-evolving field that creates text, images, videos, and more, transforming digital content creation and impacting industries worldwide.
