Build your finance career at Akamai. The Akamai Financial Development Program (AFDP) develops early career talent into the company's future finance leaders. Cambridge, MA — hybrid.

Summer internship

10 weeks, late May through mid-August

Open to rising seniors

Cohort of four

Paired with a mentor and a buddy from day one

A preferred path into the full-time rotational program



Full-time program

3 years, three 1-year rotations, starting in July

Rotations span the finance org: Corporate FP&A, Product Finance, Pricing Analytics, Sales Finance, Deal Desk, Commissions, etc.

New class of three analysts each year

Dedicated coordinator, manager, and mentor check-ins

Graduate into a permanent role on the finance team that fits you best

Who we look for

Curious, analytical thinkers who thrive on teams, take ownership, and see this as the start of a long finance career

Preferred majors: finance, economics, math, business, etc. Candidates must have existing U.S. work authorization; AFDP does not sponsor visas.



Alumni have moved into senior analyst, manager, and director roles across Akamai finance.