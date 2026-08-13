Interview processes will vary depending on the particular role and region. Typically, interns have 2–3 rounds of interviews. For technical roles, candidates will typically complete a technical assessment.
Grow your early career with Akamai
Bring your skills and energy to Akamai and make a real impact in a global technology company. By the end of your assignment, you’ll have a network of encouraging colleagues ready to support you in your studies and beyond.
Early career and professional programs
Akamai offers a variety of global programs for students and recent graduates. Discover opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact.
Global student programs
Discover internships and early-career opportunities for university students across regions.
Global training programs
Build your career with our global training programs designed for recent graduates, job seekers looking to make a career change, and professionals returning to work.
Finance Rotational Program
Build your finance career at Akamai. The Akamai Financial Development Program (AFDP) develops early career talent into the company's future finance leaders. Cambridge, MA — hybrid.
Summer internship
- 10 weeks, late May through mid-August
- Open to rising seniors
- Cohort of four
- Paired with a mentor and a buddy from day one
- A preferred path into the full-time rotational program
Full-time program
- 3 years, three 1-year rotations, starting in July
- Rotations span the finance org: Corporate FP&A, Product Finance, Pricing Analytics, Sales Finance, Deal Desk, Commissions, etc.
- New class of three analysts each year
- Dedicated coordinator, manager, and mentor check-ins
- Graduate into a permanent role on the finance team that fits you best
Who we look for
- Curious, analytical thinkers who thrive on teams, take ownership, and see this as the start of a long finance career
- Preferred majors: finance, economics, math, business, etc. Candidates must have existing U.S. work authorization; AFDP does not sponsor visas.
Alumni have moved into senior analyst, manager, and director roles across Akamai finance.
Meet our teams
Find your fit at Akamai with one of our many dynamic teams. We offer opportunities across a broad range of specialties. From finance to sales, from security research to software engineering, you can build your skills with us.
Hear from our early career professionals
Partnerships
Akamai collaborates with esteemed partners, offering early-career opportunities that celebrate a variety of talents and perspectives.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Generally, the company can hire international students with work authorization in the country they are applying for and residing in. However, there are exceptions, which will be confirmed by a recruiter.
Yes, all of our internships are paid. We believe in compensating our interns fairly for their contributions and providing them with valuable real-world experience.
Akamai has several programs for students and recent graduates. See a short summary below:
- Internship: Best for current students looking for their first job experience related to their studies.
- Co-op: Best for students who want to integrate classroom learning with practical work experience over a longer period.
- Apprenticeship: Suitable for recent graduates and career changers seeking structured training programs that combine on-the-job learning with a practical approach.
- Rotational programs: Perfect for recent graduates or early-career professionals who want to explore different departments or roles within the company.
To learn more, go to the Early career and professional programs section.
Interns attend many different events while at Akamai. These include Q&A sessions with senior Akamai leadership, professional development workshops to build skills, and of course, social events to get to know their fellow interns!