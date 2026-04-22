Corporate Responsibility

1As of August 2024.

2Akamai’s reporting covers the period 1 January to 31 December of each year, unless stated otherwise. The information disclosed in our ESG reporting covers the entire scope of Akamai’s business activities, including all subordinate entities and subsidiaries, which also includes acquired subsidiary undertakings, as soon as the appropriate processes and systems are implemented, to enable consistent data collation and Akamai group level consolidation.

3The use by Akamai Technologies of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index nes herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Akamai by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.

4FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Akamai Technologies has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.