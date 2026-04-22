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Corporate Responsibility

Making a difference together.

Our approach

At Akamai, we are committed to achieving business results the right way — making life better for billions of people, trillions of times a day. This involves operating in alignment with our core values of integrity, accountability, trust, inclusion, and giving back to the communities where our employees live and work across the globe.

Our impact1

Akamai-caused renewables

Our four active renewable energy projects have so far generated 535,659 MWh.

Giving back

In 2023 and 2024, Akamai matching gift programs provided $450,000 annually to eligible nonprofit organizations around the globe.

Recycling

We recycle 100% of our e-waste in compliance with all relevant environmental and security standards.

FTSE4Good Index Series

For 10 consecutive years, Akamai has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Our three priorities

When we ACT together, great change is possible.  

ESG Accountability

Accountability

Driving to continuously improve our practices for the benefit of both the planet and our people.

ESG Community

Community

Building strong, inclusive connections and stakeholder relationships to create a sense of belonging and shared purpose.

ESG Trust

Trust

Operating ethically and ensuring that our actions are guided by integrity, transparency, and the highest standards of security.

Learn more about our commitment to ACT

Accountability

Accountability means taking responsibility for our actions and decisions, ensuring that we meet our commitments, and remaining transparent about the impact we have.

Sustainability@Akamai

As a leader in the internet ecosystem, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact across all Akamai business operations.

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Working@Akamai

We empower our people to work in a way that’s right for them, with support and coaching. We value diversity of thoughts, ideas, and solutions.

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ID&E@Akamai

We lead with inclusion in everything we do. As a core value, inclusion strengthens our diversity of backgrounds, styles, and perspectives, and charges our engagement.

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Community

Community encompasses our commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, while supporting and uplifting those within the communities where we live and work.

The Akamai Foundation

The Akamai Foundation is dedicated to supporting STEM education, providing disaster relief, and enabling volunteerism.

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Our employees in action

Our employees get involved with their communities in many ways to accelerate social impact.

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Trust

Trust requires ensuring our actions are ethical, and guided by integrity and transparency, safeguarding personal privacy with the highest standards of security.

Ethics and Compliance@Akamai

Akamai conducts business ethically, honestly, and in compliance with applicable law.

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Human Rights@Akamai

We believe respect for human rights is fundamental to unlocking the potential of the internet and an essential value for the communities in which we operate.

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Data Protection and Privacy@Akamai

We understand that how we process personal data, and our commitment to the data protection rights, is an important part of the trust that is placed in us.

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Information Security and Cybersecurity@Akamai

Protecting the data that flows through Akamai Cloud is fundamental to the trust we maintain with our customers and stakeholders.

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Supply Chain Programs@Akamai

Akamai seeks to foster a responsible supply chain through engagement in mutually beneficial relationships with diverse and responsible suppliers.

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Transparency@Akamai

We seek to openly share relevant information with our stakeholders to build trust and demonstrate integrity.

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Akamai’s ESG Indexes2

Our annual ESG Impact Report is our primary ESG and sustainability report. Additional ESG and sustainability disclosures are provided in Akamai’s ESG indexes, which are updated throughout the year.

ESG Indexes

CDP, GRI, SASB, S&P etc.

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Additional ESG Metrics

Fiscal Year 2024

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Honors and Recognition

MSCI ESG Ratings3

FTSE4Good4

Great Place to Work Spain

Great Place to Work Poland

Past ESG Impact Reports

Akamai 2023 ESG Impact Report

Explore our activities and progression in relation to our key ESG focus areas: Sustainability, Our People, Our Communities, Governance, and Data Privacy and Security.

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Akamai 2022 ESG Impact Report

Read about our performance and progress in our ESG focus areas: sustainability, people, responsible business practices, data privacy and security, and the Akamai Foundation.

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Akamai 2021 ESG Impact Report

Learn more about what Akamai is doing in the areas of environmental sustainability; inclusion, diversity & engagement; and governance.

Read report

1As of August 2024.
2Akamai’s reporting covers the period 1 January to 31 December of each year, unless stated otherwise. The information disclosed in our ESG reporting covers the entire scope of Akamai’s business activities, including all subordinate entities and subsidiaries, which also includes acquired subsidiary undertakings, as soon as the appropriate processes and systems are implemented, to enable consistent data collation and Akamai group level consolidation.
3The use by Akamai Technologies of any MSCI ESG Research LLC or its affiliates (“MSCI”) data, and the use of MSCI logos, trademarks, service marks or index nes herein, do not constitute a sponsorship, endorsement, recommendation, or promotion of Akamai by MSCI. MSCI services and data are the property of MSCI or its information providers, and are provided ‘as-is’ and without warranty. MSCI names and logos are trademarks or service marks of MSCI.
4FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company) confirms that Akamai Technologies has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series. Created by the global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indices are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.