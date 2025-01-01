X
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Akamai Security

Protect the applications that drive your business — every day, every time

Watch video (1:00)
See products

Together, we secure the brand experiences you deliver

Using the scale of our global platform and its visibility to threats, we partner with you to prevent, detect, and mitigate cyberthreats, on-premises and in cloud environments, so you can build brand trust and deliver on your vision.

Strengthen your security posture

Innovate faster while lowering security risk, knowing your protection is evolving faster than threats — or your competition.

Free up your security team

Focus cybersecurity experts on top workflows, with our solutions as your partner for incident response.

Gain insight into emerging threats

Leverage our threat intelligence and remediation to prepare for cyberattacks that may target your business.

Latest Security News

Adidas Logo

adidas protected high-stakes ecommerce from bots

Read how Akamai helped the company prevent fraud, cut costs, and ensure frictionless shopping experiences

Read customer story
Gartner Logo

Gartner® Market Guide for Network Security Microsegmentation

New Gartner report covers trends, use cases, and Representative Vendors, including Akamai.

Download report
Thumbnail image for the API Security Market Analysis 2025 report

KuppingerCole names Akamai a Leader across four API security and management categories

See why Akamai API Security was named a Leader in the Overall, Product, Innovation, and Market categories in a new report.

Download report
Cybersecurity products

Secure apps and APIs

Secure apps and APIs

Protect workloads with strong application security.

Products

API Security

Discover, monitor, and audit API activity using real-time analytics to respond to threats and abuse.

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

Firewall for AI

Protect AI-driven apps with adaptive, multicloud-ready security for LLMs.

View product details

Client-Side Protection & Compliance

Assist with your PCI compliance and protect your website against JavaScript attacks.

View product details

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

View product details

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

View product details

Zero Trust

Zero Trust

Prevent the entry or spread of data breaches, malware, and ransomware.

Products

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation

Detect breaches and harden against ransomware by applying granular, software-defined segmentation.

View product details

Enterprise Application Access

Mitigate network level access and deliver granular application access based on identity and context.

View product details

Secure Internet Access Enterprise

Proactively detect and block malware, ransomware, phishing, and data exfiltration attacks.

View product details

Akamai MFA

Mitigate employee account takeover with phish-proof multi-factor authentication based on FIDO2.

View product details

Akamai Hunt

Find and remediate the most evasive security risks with a managed threat hunting service.

View product details

DDoS protection

DDoS protection

Protect your sites and assets from security threats.

Products

Prolexic

Protect your infrastructure from distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

View product details

App & API Protector

Leading security protection for applications and APIs at the edge.

View product details

Edge DNS

Akamai DNS protects on-prem, cloud, and hybrid DNS while ensuring high availability and performance.

View product details

DNS Posture Management

Strengthen DNS security with visibility, risk insights, and guided remediation.

View product details

Bot and abuse protection

Bot and abuse protection

Stop account abuse, evasive scraping, and brand impersonation.

Products

Bot Manager

Advanced bot management designed to detect and mitigate sophisticated bad bots but allow good bots.

View product details

Brand Protector

Detect and mitigate brand impersonation attacks including phishing and fake websites.

View product details

Content Protector

Discover how to stop scrapers from stealing your content and lowering your conversion rates.

View product details

Get active 24/7 support

Get active 24/7 support

Get active support for cyberattacks.

Products

Managed Security Service

Security management, monitoring, and mitigation. One fully managed service.

View product details

Managed Service for API Security

Protect your APIs with 24/7 monitoring, threat detection, expert support, and fast incident response.

View product details

Akamai outperforms other WAAPs: See the data

SecureIQLab tested leading cloud WAAP solutions against more than 1,360 threats. Akamai came away a winner when compared to AWS, Cloudflare, and Microsoft.

Download report

Akamai threat research and tools

Gain insight on the latest attack vectors with Akamai Security Research

Akamai Security Intelligence Group

Discover insights and intelligence to keep your organization protected.

View research and tools

State of the Internet (SOTI) Reports

Read in-depth analysis of the latest cybersecurity research and trends.

View reports

Ready to get started or have questions?

Contact a sales consultant to learn more.

Contact us