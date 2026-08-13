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Background

Promotion redemption rules and conditions

The following limits apply to promo codes:

  • Each individual business can redeem one promo code.
  • If you or your business have redeemed a promo code in the past, you cannot redeem another.
  • Promo codes are nontransferable. Transferring a promo code will result in account termination.
  • Promo codes expire after one year.
  • Promo codes do not apply to any Marketplace product or third-party service offered by Akamai.
  • Credit amounts are nonstandard and granted at the sole discretion of the Akamai sales team.