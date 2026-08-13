Promotion redemption rules and conditions

The following limits apply to promo codes:
- Each individual business can redeem one promo code.
- If you or your business have redeemed a promo code in the past, you cannot redeem another.
- Promo codes are nontransferable. Transferring a promo code will result in account termination.
- Promo codes expire after one year.
- Promo codes do not apply to any Marketplace product or third-party service offered by Akamai.
- Credit amounts are nonstandard and granted at the sole discretion of the Akamai sales team.