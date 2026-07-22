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Understand the real cost of AI inference

valuate GPU pricing, egress, utilization, and performance

Go beyond hourly GPU pricing

Production inference costs are shaped by more than GPU rates. Akamai helps teams evaluate the full cost of running AI workloads, including compute, egress, utilization, capacity planning, regions, and performance requirements.

  • Compare GPU pricing against workload needs
  • Understand egress and data movement costs
  • Evaluate utilization and capacity requirements
  • Plan for production inference at scale
  • Identify ways to improve AI infrastructure economics

 

Request a TCO consultation

Connect with Akamai to discuss workload scale, usage patterns, GPU needs, regions, and cost drivers.

How it works

Share your workloads

Provide details on your current models, infrastructure scale, traffic distribution, and cloud usage patterns.

Run the analysis

Our experts model your specific cost drivers, factoring in Akamai's right-sized vCPU allocations and low egress rates to evaluate true workload efficiency.

Get your results

Walk away with a customized TCO report showing how much you can save compared to hyperscalers and how to optimize production performance.