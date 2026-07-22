Understand the real cost of AI inference

Go beyond hourly GPU pricing
Production inference costs are shaped by more than GPU rates. Akamai helps teams evaluate the full cost of running AI workloads, including compute, egress, utilization, capacity planning, regions, and performance requirements.
- Compare GPU pricing against workload needs
- Understand egress and data movement costs
- Evaluate utilization and capacity requirements
- Plan for production inference at scale
- Identify ways to improve AI infrastructure economics
Request a TCO consultation
Connect with Akamai to discuss workload scale, usage patterns, GPU needs, regions, and cost drivers.