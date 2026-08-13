Akamai
Skip to main content
Akamai
Log in
Log in Close
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud computing services
Log in Close
Control Center
Manage your security and delivery services
Background

Life at Akamai

We’re problem-solvers who share a passion for technology and innovation

Search jobs

A deeply connected culture, powering the world with innovation

Great work thrives through collaboration. At Akamai, our shared purpose drives innovation, constantly pushing what’s possible. Together, we move new ideas forward.

Watch video (0:49)

Our workplace culture

At Akamai, we work together with a relentless pursuit of excellence to solve the internet’s toughest challenges and to power and protect life online.

Regardless of location, role, or tenure, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. We support and recognize one another, act with urgency, and innovate with attention to detail.

Our decisions are rooted in data, subject-matter expertise, effective collaboration, and clear outcomes. We consistently move mountains by acting with speed and decisiveness. We create the future of technology by embracing change and strategically using artificial intelligence. We combine varied perspectives and operate with integrity in every moment.

This is what it means to work at Akamai.

Core values driving our global team

Here’s how we build trust, drive innovation, and deliver security every day, everywhere

Customer first

We put our customers at the forefront of everything we do. Their success is our success.

Giving back

We provide active support and meaningful enrichment to the communities in which we live and work.  

Inclusion

We treat one another with respect and dignity, valuing and celebrating diversity of thoughts, ideas, and solutions.

Innovation

We challenge ourselves to create new products that deliver real customer value and achieve unparalleled results.

Integrity and trust

We conduct our business with the highest degree of ethics, honesty, and transparency for the absolute good of the whole.

One Akamai

We build success by exchanging skills and ideas for win-win solutions that best serve both our customers and our teams.

Perpetual Learning

We seek opportunities to learn, teach, and apply our new skills. We adapt to new technology and are accountable to each other to apply new ways of working.

Urgency and persistence

Like our Co-Founder Danny Lewin, we always act with courage and a sense of urgency to solve the hardest problems.

Global Benefits

Benefits to support your health, well-being, finances, and life beyond work.

Health and wellness

Stay healthy with medical and dental (varies by location) coverage, gym perks, fitness trackers, and more.

Mental health support

Find confidential, supportive mental health resources and programs through Lyra that matter most to you.

Family building benefits

Get inclusive fertility, hormonal, and family-building care through the Carrot program.

Financial support programs

Get tools and assistance to manage finances and plan for the future.

FlexBase: Our flexible work program

Choose where you work — from home, office, or a blend of both — with support for your ideal setup.

Legal support programs

Access legal resources and guidance for personal or professional matters.

Wellness days

Recharge with paid time off to support your mental and physical well-being.

Volunteering days

Take paid time off to volunteer for causes and communities that matter most to you.

Mobility empowering flexibility

Enjoy short-term remote work from approved global locations, in line with our Temporary Remote Work Policy.

Country-specific benefits

In addition to our global benefits, there are also region-specific ones, designed to support local needs. Select your region below to explore those available to you.

Costa Rica

Explore benefits

India

Explore benefits

Israel

Explore benefits

Japan

Explore benefits

Poland

Explore benefits

United States

Explore benefits

Community

Find your path, grow your skills, and thrive in a community at every point along your career journey

Akamai tech professionals collaborating in a workspace highlighting community and career opportunities

Professional careers

Grow your skills and take on challenges as you help make life better for billions of people, trillions of times a day.  

Explore careers
Akamai early career professionals collaborating in a workspace highlighting community and careers

Early careers

Start strong with support to explore, create, and thrive in a global community that embraces fresh ideas.  

Explore early careers
Akamai employees collaborating in a workspace highlighting Employee Resource Groups and community

Our Employee Resource Groups

Join a diverse and inclusive community where every perspective matters and we truly innovate together.  

Explore ERGs

Hear from our employees

Let’s connect to grow your career

Join our talent community

Stay in touch with our global talent team for updates on new roles, events, and more.

Sign up for alerts

Meet us on social

Join our social communities to discover more about the life and people of Akamai.

LinkedIn
Instagram

Watch our stories

Hear from colleagues around the world about what makes working at Akamai so rewarding.

YouTube