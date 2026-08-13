At Akamai, we work together with a relentless pursuit of excellence to solve the internet’s toughest challenges and to power and protect life online.



Regardless of location, role, or tenure, we hold ourselves to the highest standards. We support and recognize one another, act with urgency, and innovate with attention to detail.



Our decisions are rooted in data, subject-matter expertise, effective collaboration, and clear outcomes. We consistently move mountains by acting with speed and decisiveness. We create the future of technology by embracing change and strategically using artificial intelligence. We combine varied perspectives and operate with integrity in every moment.



This is what it means to work at Akamai.