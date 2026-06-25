Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) transforms any commercial browser into a fully managed workspace, and secures any user or agentic AI interaction across apps, browsers, and IDEs, with no impact on user experience.



Enterprises use Akamai Workforce Protector to prevent AI and browsing risks, including shadow AI; data leakage across GenAI, web, and SaaS channels; and malicious browser extensions.