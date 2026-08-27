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Phishing-Resistant MFA: Stop Employee Account Takeover

Deploy FIDO2 security without hardware keys. Start your free 30-day trial.

Prevent employee account takeover and data breaches with best-in-class multi-factor authentication powered by Akamai’s massive edge network. Akamai MFA delivers phishing-resistant FIDO2 security directly to employee smartphones via biometrics and isolated on-device security hardware — eliminating the costs and logistics of physical security keys. Cut MFA fatigue with frictionless one-tap authentication while integrating seamlessly across Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Ping Identity. Start your free trial for 30 days.

How Akamai MFA works

Push

Akamai MFA turns mobile devices into a FIDO2 security key with biometrics to verify the user’s identity.

Authenticate

Akamai MFA delivers strong FIDO2 authentication with simple end-user experiences built into their existing devices.

Enforce

Keys are stored on-device in isolated security hardware which is hardened to prevent exploits.

Integrate

Create a seamless login experience by integrating with all major IdPs including Okta, Ping Identity and Microsoft Entra ID.