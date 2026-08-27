Prevent employee account takeover and data breaches with best-in-class multi-factor authentication powered by Akamai’s massive edge network. Akamai MFA delivers phishing-resistant FIDO2 security directly to employee smartphones via biometrics and isolated on-device security hardware — eliminating the costs and logistics of physical security keys. Cut MFA fatigue with frictionless one-tap authentication while integrating seamlessly across Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, and Ping Identity. Start your free trial for 30 days.